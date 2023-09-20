Modern Warfare 3 zombies lore: Operation Deadbolt explained

The Zombies mode returns in the latest reboot of Modern Warfare 3 with an exciting new plot — Operation Deadbolt. The mode will be introduced for the first time in the Modern Warfare universe and connects the high-octane combat of CoD with the horror components of the undead, serving as an appealing playground for the series faithful.

Built on the ashes of its predecessor, Black Ops Cold War's Dark Aether tale, this story takes Task Force 141 into uncharted terrain against both living and undead adversaries. This article provides an in-depth explanation of Operation Deadbolt in Modern Warfare 3.

What is Operation Deadbolt in Modern Warfare 3 explained

Modern Warfare 2019 has Operation Deadbolt as a countermeasure to Viktor Zakhaev, who used a lethal Aetherium vial, a more potent type of Dark Aether crystal, to start a zombie outbreak.

Task Force 141, led by Kate Laswell and Johnny "Soap" MacTavish, with Zombies specialist Captain Sergei Ravenov, must decipher Zakhaev's complete plan for the epidemic and Aetherium in Modern Warfare 3.

1) The Break-In

The cinematic trailer for Operation Deadbolt introduces viewers to a band of mercenaries led by the legendary Viktor Zakhaev. They carry out a daring break-in under the cover of darkness, laying the stage for the impending carnage.

The break-in acts as a foreshadowing of the impending storm brought on by Zakhaev's activities, leaving players intrigued and ready to discover the motivations behind this brazen crime.

2) The Discovery

The Discovery (Image via Activision)

During the break-in, Zakhaev's group comes across vials carrying Aetherium, a deadly material. This discovery indicates the imminent instability and reveals the motivating factor behind the probable epidemic in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies lore.

A genuine sense of dread and urgency takes hold when players observe the mercenaries' reaction to discovering the Aetherium, intensifying the tension and anticipation for what lies next.

3) The Incursion

The Incursion (Image via Activision)

Task Force 141 launched a counter-invasion to disrupt Zakhaev's plans and avert the impending disaster prompted by the discovery of the Aetherium. The team of special operatives, led by Kate Laswell and Johnny "Soap" MacTavish, embarks on a multi-stage mission to regain control of the situation.

Players will encounter hordes of both zombies and living enemies as they trek through various and perilous areas, giving a unique challenge that encourages them to adapt and maneuver.

4) The Aftermath

The Aftermath (Image via Activision)

As the dust settles following the assault, Viktor Zakhaev, surrounded by the authorities, resorts to desperate means. Breaking open the vial of Aetherium, he unleashes a terrifying purple cloud that turns both the living and the dead into voracious zombies. This critical juncture signals the beginning of the pandemic, forcing Task Force 141 into the thick of a quickly growing situation.

With the reanimated hordes threatening to overtake them, players must now confront the implications of Zakhaev's actions and find a way to regain control before it's too late in Modern Warfare 3.