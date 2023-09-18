Players might encounter Zombies in Warzone 2 sooner than they expected

According to reports, players might be fighting off Zombies in Warzone 2 prior to the release of MW3. It has been long confirmed that it is Modern Warfare 3 that is going to introduce zombies to the MW series. However, based on recent reports, it is probable that they can join in on the survival action in the upcoming Season 6 update of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Apart from Multiplayer and a Campaign, all Call of Duty games since World at War have featured a survival game mode, which is either Zombies or Spec Ops. However, in the past, Modern Warfare games (both rebooted and the original) didn't dive into Zombies and have always focused on a realistic Spec Ops survival mode.

But all of that is about to change with the upcoming title, with it being the first Modern Warfare game to feature a Zombies mode, and it goes without saying that the hype is unreal.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies to reportedly be teased in Season 6 of Warzone 2 and MW2

According to @HeyIamAlaix on Twitter (X), Modern Warfare 3 Zombies might be teased in the Season 6 update of Warzone 2 and MW2. It is reported that their arrival in the upcoming seasonal update might have ties with the MW3 Zombies reveal, which is scheduled for October 5, 2023, at the Call of Duty: Next event.

Moreover, as it was previously rumored that Season 6 will feature a Haunting of Vondel and Haunting of Al Mazrah event, it is quite possible that Zombies might make an appearance during these events.

Following the precedent set by the Haunting of Verdansk event back in Warzone 1 (now renamed Warzone Caldera) by introducing Zombies, it is likely that this trend will only continue.

That said, it is worth noting here that the developers are yet to comment on this rumor, and nothing has been officially revealed at the moment. Hence, this should news should be taken with a grain of salt.

