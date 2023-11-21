Modern Warfare 3 devs confirm Gungame return in multiplayer

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) developers, Sledgehammer Games, recently hosted a rapid Q&A session on Reddit, where they confirmed that Gungame could be returning to the multiplayer playlist. While the devs did not directly confirm any details about the mode, they did hint that its return is imminent without revealing any dates or exact update names.

Gungame is an interesting game mode where all players start out with the same gun and must acquire kills in order to get new and better weapons. You usually need around 20 kills to climb the weapon ladder and win the match. By forcing you to use random weapons, Gungame can help you learn about the mechanics of other guns in the arsenal.

This article will highlight the confirmed return of Gungame in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.

Fan-favorite Gungame mode from prequel set to return Modern Warfare 3

Comment byu/SledgehammerGames from discussion inModernWarfareIII Expand Post

Comment byu/SledgehammerGames from discussion inModernWarfareIII Expand Post

The Gungame mode is scheduled to return to Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer playlist soon. Sledgehammer Games might release an update to expand the available game modes and maps in the upcoming days. Considering the first seasonal update is slated for the first week of December 2023, Gungame could be included in it alongside new maps and cosmetics.

The only confirmation so far from the devs is a simple reply from Sledgehammer’s official Reddit page to a question by a user named suparnemo: “any chance of gungame coming back?”. The devs answered that it would be available “very soon”.

It is important to note that the final decision-making power lies with Activision, and they could call for last-minute changes and potentially remove the game mode. However, it is highly unlikely that the developers would confirm this publicly without prior content planning.

Expand Tweet

It will be an exciting few weeks for the entire Call of Duty fanbase as the devs will be going live with the new seasonal update soon and introduce even more gameplay content. There is also a chance that Modern Warfare 3 Ranked mode will become available in the same season.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.