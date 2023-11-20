All game modes in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer

Game modes offer numerous ways through which players can engage in multiplayer gunfights in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). They provide various experiences that cater to multiple play styles and strategies. Further, they form the backbone of the multiplayer experience, ranging from classic modes that have been part of the franchise since its beginning to new features exclusive to Modern Warfare 3.

There's something for everyone, whether it's the fast-paced action of Team Deathmatch, the strategic gameplay of Domination, or the dramatic survival scenarios of the new Battle Royale mode. Each mode in the latest installment has its own rules and goals, presenting players with a new challenge.

This article provides a comprehensive list of all the modes available in Modern Warfare 3.

All multiplayer game modes in Modern Warfare 3

Here's a list of all the game modes available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) multiplayer:

Kill Confirmed

Ground War

Domination

Cutthroat

Team Deathmatch

Control

Free For All

Gun Game

Hardpoint

Search and Destroy

Invasion

War

Modern Warfare 3's Kill Confirmed is where two teams of six players battle against each other. The goal is to kill opponents and collect their discarded dog tags for points. Each kill leaves a dog tag; capturing your team's tag rejects the enemy's kill while charging the enemy's tag confirms the kill.

The first team to meet the scoring limit or the team with the highest score when the time restriction is reached wins. It gives the standard Team Deathmatch a strategic twist.

Ground War

Ground War is a large-scale multiplayer game mode in Modern Warfare 3. It consists of two massive teams of up to 32 players battling to control crucial places on large maps. The mode is a scaled-up version of Domination, with additional zones to conquer and govern. As each team earns more points, the spawn places on the map advance, increasing the intensity of the action.

Ground and air vehicles are also included in the mode, adding another degree of strategy and excitement. Vehicles expand the magnitude of the conflicts and bring a new dimension to the gameplay, as players must coordinate their efforts on foot and in vehicles.

Domination

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, there is a multiplayer mode called Domination. Two teams of six players compete to control three flags labeled A, B, and C in this mode. At the start of the game, all flags are neutral. By holding these locations, teams steadily gain points. The other team can protest the point by standing on it simultaneously.

The team that reaches the scoring limit first wins. This game adds a strategic aspect to Team Deathmatch, necessitating offensive and defensive tactics.

Cutthroat

Modern Warfare 3 introduces a new game mode called Cutthroat. It employs a 3v3v3 configuration in which three teams of three players compete on core multiplayer maps. Each operator in Cutthroat has only one life per round. The goal is to eliminate the other teams or take the overtime flag to win the match.

This creates a unique dynamic in which teams must decide whether to charge in and annihilate the adversary or wait for the other two teams to wreak havoc on each other first. Cutthroat combines Team Deathmatch with an elimination mode.

Team Deathmatch

To win the match, two competing teams of six players each attempt to neutralize the other party. Teams have 10 minutes to score 7500 points (75 kills), or the team with the highest score at the end of the time limit wins. Each kill will net you at least 100 XP. The mode promotes strategic gameplay and effective team communication.

Stick with your group, communicate effectively, choose the finest loadouts, avoid staying out in the open, and take the upper hand. Knowing where the spawn points are can also give a team an advantage.

Control

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Control mode, the attacking team is tasked with taking two spots on the map. The difficulty is increased because each team has just 30 lives, which adds a degree of strategy as players must carefully analyze their battle strategies owing to limited respawns. The attacking side must effectively seize both points to earn a point in Control mode.

After that, the roles are reversed, and the attackers become the defenders. The game continues back and forth until one team accumulates three points and is named the winner. This form of play necessitates skill, strategic thought, and adaptation.

Free-for-All

Modern Warfare 3's Free-for-All mode is a classic. As the name implies, it is about individual skill, each player fighting for survival. Players are pitted against each other in a battle royale-style match in Free-for-All. The goal is straightforward: be the last one standing or the first to surpass the scoring limit.

Players must travel the area, discover the finest spots for cover, and choose their battles carefully, necessitating combat abilities and strategic thought. In contrast to team-based modes, the individual player is responsible for success in Free-for-All. Because no teammates can rely on or coordinate with each other, this game mode is a genuine test of personal ability and strategy.

Gun Game

Players in the Gun Game begin with a primary weapon and progress to the next weapon tier by eliminating other players. The goal is to be the first player to kill with each weapon.

All weapons in this mode have endless ammo, contributing to the fast-paced aspect of the game. Certain behaviors, however, have consequences. For example, if a player commits suicide or is killed by a melee attack, they will lose a tier.

This implies they'll have to get a kill with the prior weapon before moving on. Handguns to sniper rifles are among the weapon tiers, each demanding a unique skill set and strategy. As a result, Gun Game is an actual test of a player's adaptation and agility.

Hardpoint

Hardpoint is a team-based game mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, aiming to capture and control 'hardpoints' on the battlefield. These are vital regions that teams must possess to score points. The team with the most points at the end wins. The hardpoints rotate every minute, giving a dynamic element to the gameplay.

To control these locations, teams must organize and collaborate while defending against the opposite team. Despite the initial spawn troubles, Hardpoint is a popular game mode that provides intense, strategic action. It demonstrates the breadth and depth of Modern Warfare 3.

Search and Destroy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Search and Destroy mode is a strategic game mode that needs careful preparation and execution. As attackers or defenders, two teams of six players each are allocated. The attackers intend to bomb one of two selected locations while the defenders work to prevent this from happening. Each round lasts 2:30 minutes, and once a player is killed, there are no respawns.

This increases the stress and urgency of the gameplay—the teams trade roles after three rounds. When one squad successfully detonates a bomb or eliminates the opposing team, the game is over.

Invasion

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Invasion game mode, players are dropped into a significantly wider Warzone. It's similar to Ground War, except with AI foes added.

The introduction of AI foes, in addition to players, creates a distinct dynamic, providing extra options for XP acquisition. This mode necessitates strategic preparation and collaboration among team members to handle the expansive battlefield properly.

Adding player-versus-player and player-versus-environment elements to the gameplay adds another dimension of complexity and excitement. Invasion mode exemplifies the variety of experiences available in Modern Warfare 3, making it a fan favorite among gamers.

War

War is a game mode, which debuted in Call of Duty: WW2 is a one-of-a-kind multiplayer mode in Modern Warfare 3. It comprises two teams, each able to attack and defend different objectives. Rather than pure gameplay, the mode is guided by narrative. War-like scenarios inspire the objectives, and victory depends on completing or defending the purpose.

Players can act out war situations, such as driving a tank through a city to get a goal or placing explosives. The mode has its map pool, and while there is just one War map at launch, more will be introduced as post-launch content.