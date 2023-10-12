Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta Weekend 2 patch notes: New maps, modes, weapon balancing, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta Weekend 2 is officially here for PC and Xbox players, and Sledgehammer Games is bringing some major changes from the PlayStation-exclusive beta in Weekend 1. From the new Ground War map, and the Cutthroat mode to major weapon balancing, there is a plethora of changes for players on PC and Xbox.

To learn all the changes made so far in the Weekend 2 beta for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), read below.

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta Weekend 2 patch notes

Here are all the changes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta Weekend 2. Note that PlayStation players will also be able to access the open beta from October 14, alongside PC and Xbox users.

Maps

Highrise

[NEW] Orlov Military Base (Ground War)

Modes

[NEW] Cutthroat

Search & Destroy

For more intel on the full Multiplayer Beta offering, visit the COD Blog.

This update will go live on Thursday, October 12th at 10 AM PST.

All gameplay changes in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta weekend 2

UIX

Enemy Operators will now display a red nameplate above their head.

Our team is preparing an update to decrease the slide to sprint delay. We’ll provide details on release timing as they become available.

All weapon changes in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta weekend 2

Reduced Tac-Stance spread while sliding for several weapon classes.

Assault Rifles: Decreased 17-26%.

Submachine Guns: Decreased 14-17%.

Light Machine Guns: Decreased 30-45%.

Marksman Rifles: Decreased 29-31%.

Pistols: Decreased 10-20%.

Striker (Submachine Gun)

Decreased near-medium damage from 39 to 36.

Decreased near-medium damage range from 24m to 19m (-21%).

Decreased medium damage range from 30m to 25m (-17%).

Decreased far-medium damage from 28 to 27.

Decreased minimum damage from 23 to 21.

Increased headshot damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.3x.

Increased lower-arm damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x.

We expect the Striker to remain a competitive option thanks to its fire rate and excellent accuracy. However, these changes reduce its damage output at long distances, preventing it from outperforming Assault Rifles. Adjustments to damage multipliers intend to increase the consistency of this weapon.

All killstreaks changes in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta weekend 2

Guardian-SC

Decreased health from 550 to 400 (-27%).

Decreased lifetime from 120s to 60s (-50%).

All mode changes in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta weekend 2

Ground War

Vehicles driven by the player no longer have limited fuel.

Hardpoint

Disabled overhead spawn camera sequence upon respawn.

All map changes in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta weekend 2

Estate

Added collision near various areas of the Waterfall to prevent players from accessing unintended locations.

Favela

Players will no longer be killed immediately after respawning near the yellow car on the Side Street.

Popov Power (Ground War)

Added collision near Reactor Beta to prevent players from accessing an unintended location.

Our team is investigating reports of poor spawn selection quality and making adjustments for launch. In the meantime, please be sure to clip unfavorable spawns and share them with us!

All operator changes in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta weekend 2

Operator movement animations will now play properly in the moments following a respawn.

UIX

Added a missing icon for the Incursion XII Long Barrel Attachment for the SVA 545.

Players will now be properly notified of Playlist updates while idling in the menus.

Stability changes

Addressed a crash that occurred while matchmaking in the Ground War playlist.

Addressed multiple crashes that occurred while launching the game.

Resolved an issue that caused an error message stating “a required network service has failed” upon attempting to join another player’s party.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more information regarding MW3.