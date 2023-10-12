Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta weekend 2 is almost around the corner. As a result, PC and Xbox gamers will be able to try the forthcoming iteration right after PlayStation players in beta weekend 1. Players who have pre-purchased the game will gain early access on both platforms alongside others who received codes from Activision. The upcoming beta weekend will also add two new maps and modes alongside those available in the first weekend.

That said, this article provides information on what's coming in the upcoming beta weekend.

When does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta weekend 2 start?

Players who have pre-purchased the game will be able to hop onto the server on October 12 at 10 am PT. Note that this early access will only be available for PC and Xbox players. Players on all platforms should be able to access the Open Beta on October 14 at 10 am PT.

Here is the beta weekend 2 release date and time for all regions:

Pacific Time (PT): October 12, 2023, at 10 am

Mountain Time (MT): October 12, 2023, at 11 am

Central Time (CT): October 12, 2023, at 12 pm (noon)

Eastern Time (ET): October 12, 2023, at 1 pm

Brasília Time (BRT): October 12, 2023, at 2 pm

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): October 12, 2023, at 5 pm

Central European Time (CET): October 12, 2023, at 6 pm

Eastern European Time (EET): October 12, 2023, at 7 pm

Moscow Standard Time (MSK): October 12, 2023, at 8 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): October 12, 2023, at 10:30 pm

China Standard Time (CST): October 13, 2023, at 1 am (next day)

Japan Standard Time (JST): October 13, 2023, at 2 am (next day)

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): October 13, 2023, at 3 am (next day)

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): October 13, 2023, at 5 am (next day)

All maps available to play in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta weekend 2

The beta weekend 2 will add two new maps alongside those that were available during the first weekend. Here are all the maps available to play in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta weekend 2:

Favela

Skidrow

Estate

Rust

Highrise

Popov Power Plant

Orlove Military Base

All available modes in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta weekend 2

The new Cutthroat mode is officially getting introduced in the second week of beta. Furthermore, the devs are also adding the fan-favorite Search and Destroy in the multiplayer. Here is a list of all the modes in Modern Warfare 3 beta weekend 2:

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Hardpoint

Kill Confirmed

Cutthroat

Search and Destroy

These are all the maps and modes that will be available in the upcoming beta weekend. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more information.