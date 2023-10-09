When does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Beta on PC and Xbox start? Release date and time for all regions

The Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Beta for PC and Xbox is just a couple of days from launch. The beta initially kicked off on October 6, 2023. However, it was exclusive to the PlayStation users (PS4 and PS5). As the first phase ends, the beta will open for Xbox and PC players, allowing crossplay between users of all systems and giving all fans a look at what to expect at the final launch.

That said, in this article, we'll take a closer at the Xbox and PC MW3 Beta release date and time for all regions so that you can clear out your schedule and jump right into the action when it goes live.

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Beta for PC and Xbox: Start date and time for all regions

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Beta dates for PC and Xbox (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Beta for PC and Xbox will go live on October 12, 2023, at 10 AM PT for fans who pre-ordered the title. As for players who haven't pre-ordered the game yet, they can access the beta on October 14, 2023, at 10 AM PT.

However, depending on one's region of residence, the Xbox and PC Beta dates and times might change. Here's when you can expect the beta (Early Access) to begin globally:

Pacific Time (PT): October 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM

October 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM Mountain Time (MT): October 12, 2023, at 11:00 AM

October 12, 2023, at 11:00 AM Central Time (CT): October 12, 2023, at 12:00 PM (noon)

October 12, 2023, at 12:00 PM (noon) Eastern Time (ET): October 12, 2023, at 1:00 PM

October 12, 2023, at 1:00 PM Brasília Time (BRT): October 12, 2023, at 2:00 PM

October 12, 2023, at 2:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): October 12, 2023, at 5:00 PM

October 12, 2023, at 5:00 PM Central European Time (CET): October 12, 2023, at 6:00 PM

October 12, 2023, at 6:00 PM Eastern European Time (EET): October 12, 2023, at 7:00 PM

October 12, 2023, at 7:00 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): October 12, 2023, at 8:00 PM

October 12, 2023, at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): October 12, 2023, at 10:30 PM

October 12, 2023, at 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): October 13, 2023, at 1:00 AM (next day)

October 13, 2023, at 1:00 AM (next day) Japan Standard Time (JST): October 13, 2023, at 2:00 AM (next day)

October 13, 2023, at 2:00 AM (next day) Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): October 13, 2023, at 3:00 AM (next day)

October 13, 2023, at 3:00 AM (next day) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): October 13, 2023, at 5:00 AM (next day)

As seen from the above time conversion list, players from regions like China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to get their hands on beta on October 13, 2023.

That covers everything there is to know about the Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Beta release date and time for PC and Xbox.

This beta testing phase will end on October 16, 2023, for all players, irrespective of the platforms they are on or their pre-order status. However, as seen with previous releases, the beta end date might be extended if Sledgehammer Games deems it necessary for a stable and smooth experience at launch.