Modern Warfare 3 GameStop exclusive pre-order rewards revealed

GameStop has listed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on its online store and has also revealed some exclusive pre-order rewards for getting this title ahead of its release. Fans who pre-order the game's digital version can opt for the Standard Edition or Vault Edition. However, gamers who want to get a physical copy can now pre-purchase the Cross-Gen Bundle from GameStop, which comes with additional special rewards.

Modern Warfare 3 pre-orders went live shortly before the Shadow Siege reveal event was launched. Fans who want a digital version of this game can head to their platform's respective store to buy it ahead of its release — Battle.net or Steam on PC; PlayStation store on the PS5 and PS4; and the Microsoft Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S users.

While pre-ordering the digital version has its perks, users who pre-purchase the physical version will get additional rewards.

All Modern Warfare 3 GameStop pre-order rewards

Players who pre-order the Cross-Gen (Standard Edition) Bundle via GameStop will be rewarded with a Steelbook Case and Call of Duty Endowment pack. The latter will contain an animated Emblem, Sticker, and a Calling card. To purchase this physical version, you can simply head over to GameStop's official website and pre-order the title.

It is currently listed for a price of $69.99, which is the same as the cost of this title's digital Standard Edition. However, it is worth noting that this offer is valid only, with an in-store pickup starting on November 10, 2023.

That said, to get a Steelbook, pre-ordering this version isn't mandatory — you'll get it with the physical version anyway. But as stocks for this variant are limited per store, it is advised to pre-order it at the earliest.

MW3 is scheduled for launch on November 10, 2023. It builds upon the events of its prequel, Modern Warfare 2, and implements numerous improvements that make it stand out from other entries in the series.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, the game will feature this series' first Open Combat Missions. This is a major highlight of the upcoming title. Furthermore, Vladimir Makarov's return has fans eagerly anticipating the game's arrival.

That covers everything there is to know about the GameStop pre-order rewards for MW3. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone 2 news.