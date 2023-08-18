Modern Warfare 3 pre-order rewards revealed: Campaign Early Access, Open Beta, and more

All pre-order rewards for Modern Warfare 3 have just been revealed as the Operation Shadow Siege Event kicks off, giving players a glimpse into the upcoming entry. Before the event, pre-orders for MW3 were made live. Players can now purchase it directly on Steam, Battle.net, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store. Like all previous launches, all pre-orders are accompanied by a number of unique rewards.

Modern Warfare 3 will be arriving with two different editions - Standard and Vault Edition. The Standard Edition is priced at $70, whereas the Vault Edition will cost $100. Both share several similar benefits, but as expected, the latter comes with a few additional rewards.

In this article, we take a closer look at all the pre-order rewards for MW3.

What are the pre-order rewards for Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

All players, irrespective of the Modern Warfare 3 edition they pre-order, will get Early Access to the Open Beta and the campaign. Apart from these benefits, they will also be rewarded with a Soap Operator Pack for MW2 and Warzone 2, which includes the Masked/Unmasked Soap Skin and the Shadow Siege Weapon Blueprint for the M13C.

However, players who pre-order the Vault Edition will get all of the aforementioned features with the addition of the Nemesis Operator Pack, Two Weapon Vaults, BlackCell Battle Pass upgrade, and 30 additional Battle Pass tier skips.

The Nemesis Operator Pack will come with four unique Operator Blueprints from both Task Force 141 and Makarov's Konni Group. These skins are:

Captain Price (Task Force 141)

Ghost (Task Force 141)

Warden (The Konni Group)

Makarov (The Konni Group)

That sums up all the rewards that players will receive upon pre-ordering the game. Compared to Modern Warfare 2's Vault Edition, players will be receiving better rewards this time around.

Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled for launch on November 10, 2023. Players looking forward to the game can visit their's platform's respective store and pre-order the title. The game will feature its own Zombies mode, a series-first RPG-like Campaign, and a Multiplayer mode that fully integrates MW2's arsenal and mechanics.

Until then, tune in to the Shadow Siege event for a first-hand glimpse into the upcoming launch. The event will last until August 21, 2023.