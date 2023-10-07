Modern Warfare 3 Beta is already broken, Sledgehammer Games fixes Battle Rage to prevent more damage

The moment Modern Warfare 3 Beta went live yesterday, players found the ultimate "God Mode" Tactical Equipment in the game, and it's none other than Battle Rage. According to some, its short period of overpowerness might have crossed other broken features in the game's history.

That said, the developer Sledgehammer Games immediately looked into the matter and addressed the issues after 12 hours of players spamming it in multiplayer.

To learn about what's changed after the update, read below.

What changes have been made to Battle Rage in Modern Warfare 3 Beta after update?

Due to its almost invincible features initially, the Tactical Equipment was impossible to face off against in Modern Warfare 3 Beta, which clearly created an unfair advantage in the game.

The issue regarding the balancing has been fixed now, and here's what has been changed to the Battle Rage in the game -

Reduced max duration from 10s to 6s.

Kills will no longer increase the effect duration.

Health regeneration now begins upon killing an enemy.

Incoming damage will now interrupt health regeneration.

Removed increased health regeneration speed.

How to unlock Battle Rage in Modern Warfare 3 Beta?

Despite Sledgehammer Games nerfing the Tactical Equipment in Modern Warfare 3, it is still a crucial feature to use in the game. However, the first introduction of the same feature did not come as equipment.

In Modern Warfare 3, Battle Rage was introduced as a new Field Upgrade, but it seems like Sledgehammer Games took a different approach with the new edition.

Here is how you can unlock the Tactical Equipment in MW3 Beta -

To unlock the feature, you need to reach Level 13 in the new progression system, and that'll do it for you.

According to the official description, Battle Rage is an experimental stimulant that enhances the adrenaline rush. Also, it increases Health Regeneration speed upon killing an enemy.

Will Battle Rage require more nerfs in the future, or will Sledgehammer Games let it be? It remains to be seen.

