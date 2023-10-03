Modern Warfare 3 UI has been changed to blue from red: Sledgehammer dev explains why

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 UI will be arriving with a blue accent, and the reason was recently explained by one of the Sledgehammer developers on Twitter (X). The developer "benfurneaux" created a short but informative thread on the social media platform to address the common question echoing throughout the community about the choice of color for Activision’s new multiplayer shooter title.

This article will highlight the brief explanation provided by the Sledgehammer developer.

Why is Modern Warfare 3’s UI blue and not red?

Expand Tweet

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 was originally supposed to be released with a red-colored UI to differentiate it from Modern Warfare 2. However, it seems that Activision made a swift decision to overhaul the entire palette and bring back the blue accent. The decision might not have resonated positively with the entire player base as it was repeatedly announced with bright red colors.

A Sledgehammer Games developer took the initiative and explained to the masses why this change was made. The Tweet stated that the color red itself is quite difficult to work with as it is difficult to build a distinct UI around it. It also contained information about the nature of red being associated with the stop sign.

Expand Tweet

The developer explains that the red accent is definitely the main color for Modern Warfare 3. This would be reflected in the interface in a new way without making the design too difficult. The final decision to change the color was a subtle way to pay tribute to the prequel and commemorate its success in the shooting genre.

Expand Tweet

The entire gameplay experience is supposedly going to be improved and more immersive than others on the platform. The title will be highly detailed with mechanics inspired by military simulations and contain animations to smoothen them.

The developer also shared how proud the entire team at Sledgehammer Games was with the final results and hoped that the player base would enjoy it.

Modern Warfare 3 key dates

Expand Tweet

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is slated to release on November 10, 2023, with the beta phase going live on October 6, 2023. The initial beta will exclusively be released for players on the PlayStation platform.

The crossplay beta is scheduled to start on October 12, 2023, and will likely see an increase in the number of players on the official servers. These are crucial test phases for Activision as the developers can gauge the current state of the game.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates about MW3.