Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Open Beta size for all platforms: PS5, Xbox, PC, and more

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is getting closer to its highly anticipated release date, and an open beta provides players an exciting opportunity to jump into the action early. Notably, according to information provided by an X (formerly Twitter) user PlaystationSize, the open beta will take up around 24 GB of storage space. This revelation gives players much-needed comfort, as it reflects a suitable and manageable size determined by the developers.

This article will provide detailed information on the exact size of the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta across all platforms, providing gamers with critical information ahead of the highly anticipated release.

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Open Beta size for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

Expand Tweet

The size of the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta has proven to be pretty reasonable, with current information focusing on the PlayStation 5. It is crucial to remember, however, that download sizes might vary across different platforms. Given that the PS5 marks the peak of current-gen console performance, it's reasonable to assume that sizes for other platforms won't exceed the 24 GB benchmark.

According to the information revealed by PlaystationSize, PS5's MW3 Beta Pack 01 will take up 24.813 GB, whereas Beta Pack 02, which is used for license verification, will only take up 1 MB. This totals 24.814 GB of storage space. To guarantee an immediate download, gamers should free up around 25 GB of storage space ahead of time.

Note: Open Beta size for other consoles will be updated once the information is available.

Modern Warfare 3 release date

Expand Tweet

The official release date for Modern Warfare 3 is November 10, 2023, although pre-ordering, regardless of edition, allows gamers access to the open beta. PlayStation users will get an early advantage, as mentioned earlier, with a one-week head start over other platforms. The open beta will begin on Friday, October 6 at 10 am PT, giving enthusiastic fans an amazing pre-launch gaming experience.

Below is the complete list of important dates for MW3:

1) First weekend: Exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users

Early access open beta (Preorder customers) - October 6-7

Open Beta (All players) - October 8-10

2) Second Weekend: All Platforms (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5)

Early access open beta (Preorder customers) - October 12-13

Open beta (All players) - October 14-16

3) Campaign Early Access (For pre-ordered users)

November 3, 2023

4) Official full release (All platforms)

November 10, 2023

The above covers everything players need to know about the MW3 Open Beta size and the release date. Follow Sportskeeda for more information surrounding the game.