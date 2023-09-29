Best meta loadout to use in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play

Loadouts are one of the most crucial aspects in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play. When two players are evenly matched in terms of skills, the outcome of a gunfight is often determined by their loadouts. Hence, it is extremely important for players to fine-tune their weapons to ensure that they are never at a disadvantage. With the Season 6 update now finally underway, it's time to give everyone's loadouts in Ranked Play an upgrade.

In this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best loadout to use in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play, keeping in mind the Season 6 meta. We'll also discuss the best Secondary, Equipment, Perk Package, and more to make sure you always have the upper hand and win more matches.

Which is the best weapon to use in Season 6 of Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play?

As of Season 6, the best weapons to use in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play are the Vaznev 9K, the buffed Minibak, and the TAQ-56. While all of these weapons will not let you down, we'll be picking up the Vaznev 9K for this guide. The SMG excels at close and mid-range engagements, which is where you will encounter most enemies in Ranked Play.

The SMG boasts a fast fire rate that allows players to annihilate enemies within seconds, resulting in a time-to-kill of 385ms at ranges up to 25 meters. Needless to say, it is extremely consistent and has been the go-to choice for Ranked Play players for quite some time.

That said, to get the most out of this SMG, you'll need to equip certain attachments and build a proper loadout.

The section below covers the best Vaznev 9K loadout to use in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play.

Best Vaznev 9K loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play

Best Vaznev 9K loadout to use in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play (Image via Activision)

To maximize the strengths of Vaznev 9K and minimize its weaknesses, you should use the following loadout in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play:

Attachments

Barrel: KAS-1 254mm

KAS-1 254mm Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: True Tac Grip

True Tac Grip Stock: Otrezat Stock

Secondary weapon

X12

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Field Upgrade

Dead Silence

Here's how the aforementioned attachments will affect the weapon:

KAS-1 254mm gives a boost to the damage range as well as the bullet velocity. This makes the SMG stronger at ranged combat. It also helps with the hip fire accuracy, which will allow you to mow down enemies in close-quarter scenarios.

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider essentially hides the flash generated from your weapon when shooting. Moreover, it helps steady the recoil of the gun, which can be erratic at times.

FSS Sharkfin 90 stabilizes the aim. This comes in handy, especially while engaging in medium-range combat, making you more accurate.

True Tac Grip gives a boost to the Vaznev 9K's aim-down sight speed and sprint-to-fire speed, making it suitable for fast-paced and aggressive gunplay, especially when rushing a location.

True Tac Rear Grip attachment for the Vaznev 9K in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play (Image via Activision)

Otrezat Stock improves the aim walking speed and the overall sprint speed. This will allow you to clear corners with ease.

That covers everything that there is to know about the best meta loadout to use in MW2 Ranked Play. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest MW3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone news.