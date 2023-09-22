All Warzone 2 Ranked Play rewards in Season 6: How to get, challenges, and more

Warzone 2 Ranked Play has a bunch of new rewards for players to earn in Season 6. They can obtain fresh Weapon Camo, Charms, Blueprints, Calling Cards, and a lot more during the season. All these rewards can be acquired for free, provided players prove themselves worthy of them. They will be awarded based on their Division in Season 6, match placements, and the completion of kill or assist challenges.

Season 6 in Warzone 2 will be revolutionary for the title. This final season update prior to the launch of Modern Warfare 3 will leave no stone unturned. It will bring a host of new Halloween-themed game modes, four new weapons, Operators from different universes, and more. And as for fans of the Ranked modes, Activision has ensured that they are compensated well for their efforts.

That said, this guide will take a closer look at all the Warzone 2 Ranked Play rewards and certain challenges associated with them.

All Warzone 2 Ranked Play rewards in Season 6 and how to get them for free

According to the official Call of Duty blog, here are all the Warzone 2 Ranked Play rewards and how you can acquire them:

Match Placement Challenges

Finish “Top 15” 25 Times: 'Full Send’ Large Weapon Decal

'Full Send’ Large Weapon Decal Finish “Top 5” 10 Times: 'Pro Issue Signal 50 Weapon Blueprint

'Pro Issue Signal 50 Weapon Blueprint Finish 1st Place: 'Rat Around and Find Out’ Weapon Charm

Kill and Assist Challenges

Get 25 Kills or Assists: 'WZ Season 06 Competitor” Weapon Sticker

'WZ Season 06 Competitor” Weapon Sticker Get 250 Kills or Assists: 'WZ Ranked Play Season 06’ Loading Screen

'WZ Ranked Play Season 06’ Loading Screen Get 1,000 Kills or Assists: 'WZ Season 06 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

Apart from these rewards, depending on your Division (starting from Gold), you will also earn Vehicle Skins. However, the players must end this season in the Top 250 to qualify for the Vehicle Skin associated with that Division.

But that's not all. The Number 1 individual in the Top 250 leaderboard in Battle Royale Ranked Play, will also earn a unique Calling Card and Emblem.

That covers everything there is to know about the Warzone 2 Ranked Play Rewards and how you can get your hands on them. Compared to last Season, Season 6 will be much more rewarding for Ranked players.

Fans of Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play also have a unique set of rewards available for them in this season. However, the conditions and challenges for unlocking them are different compared to how bonuses are obtained in WZ2.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 6 will go live on September 27, 2023, at 9 am PT. The update will be available simultaneously on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.