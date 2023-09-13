"So we can actually see what we are shooting at": CoD fans demand lower visual recoil in Modern Warfare 3

Lower visual recoil is one of the most requested changes in Modern Warfare 3. MW2 innovated on several fronts to deliver fans a realistic shooter. However, in order to achieve this goal, a lot of changes were implemented, which weren't necessarily good. One of them being higher visual recoil. This had an impact on visibility and, as a result, the overall gunfighting experience was ruined.

Although this affected both the controller and mouse & keyboard players, it is the latter that suffered the most. Controllers had aim assist, which eased the task of aiming at the targets, and amidst the high visual recoil, it didn't affect gunplay as much.

However, for mouse and keyboard players, tracking targets with high visual recoil became a daunting task. Hence, fans have been demanding lower visual recoil for the upcoming title for quite some time. Recently, user @ModernWarzone on X (Twitter) tweeted at Sledgehammer Games demanding lower recoil for Modern Warfare 3.

They said:

"Please make it so we can actually see what we are shooting at in MW3."

Soon after, others in the community joined in on the thread to share their thoughts.

Call of Duty fans on Twitter are requesting Sledgehammer Games for lower visual recoil for Modern Warfare 3

Expand Tweet

ModernWarzone was pretty straightforward with their demands for Modern Warfare 3. They requested Sledgehammer Games to lower the visual recoil in MW3 so that they could "see" what they were shooting at. The user referenced their Twitter post from last year, where they complained about the high visual recoil in MW2 and claimed that nothing was visible after the first few bullets.

However, ModernWarzone makes it clear that they are in fact in favor of higher recoil but just not at the cost of visibility. Right after this tweet was posted, several other members of the community also joined in on the discussion to share their two cents.

Expand Tweet

@WilsonTheBal replied to ModernWarzone's tweet. They had mixed feelings about visual recoil. They believe that the primary reason for visual recoil is to create a "realistic look and feel". However, this also made the game difficult.

Fortunately, they did have a solution up their sleeves. @WilsonTheBal is of the opinion that if developers tweaked the amount of flash or smoke generated by weapons, gunplay would improve by a lot in Modern Warfare 3.

Expand Tweet

User @Ben_hood3 also had similar opinions on the visual recoil. They claim it to be the "biggest annoyance". Ben takes the example of Military simulators, which tend to be realistic and yet don't feature such high amounts of visual recoil. But that wasn't all. They also believe that Modern Warfare 2 slowing down a player just for using a Red Dot is unrealistic and "literally makes no sense".

Expand Tweet

@BrotherReverend agreed with ModernWarzone. They find it amusing when other players simply suggest using a suppressor as a quick fix for reducing visual recoil. Suppressors cannot be a long-term solution.

They take up the Muzzle slot and change the weapon's behavior. Hence, for players who want to use other Muzzle attachments such as Flash Hiders or Compensators with different attributes, using a suppressor takes away one of the most important Gunsmith slots and limits customization.

Expand Tweet

@SKULLFORCE1, however, came with their own theory as to why the visual recoil was turned up. They believe that developers did it intentionally to prevent mouse and keyboard players from excelling in the game.

There has been a long-standing belief in the CoD community that the developers neglect PC players and user @ShockandAweFPS also had similar thoughts on the issue.

Expand Tweet

They added to the notion that Call of Duty was always about the controllers. The PC versions of CoD games only started gaining attention after Modern Warfare's (2019) launch, which focused a lot on providing mouse and keyboard players with a comprehensive experience.

However, they are frustrated with how the community considers issues such as neglecting mouse and keyboard players as only recent.

Expand Tweet

@Ephemeral_OG had pretty radical opinions. They were straight to the point and believed that the ideal balance would be achieved in Modern Warfare 3 if the recoil was just halved along with aim assist. Their demands also hold true to what mouse and keyboard users have been demanding for quite some time now.

That covers everything that there is to know about the visual recoil discussion for Modern Warfare 3. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone news.