Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Beta Weekend One: How to unlock all Weapons, Perks, Killstreaks, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Weekend One is officially here, and PlayStation players will be able to unlock base Weapons, Perks, Killstreaks, and much more just by playing the game. In order to unlock the in-game items, players will be required to level up, and Call of Duty has announced a new progression system for Weekend One on PlayStation.

Note that players will only be able to level up to 20 in the first weekend. If you want to delve deeper into how to unlock the brand-new Weapons, Perks, Killstreaks, etc, in MW3 Beta, read on.

How to unlock all available weapons in Modern Warfare 3 Beta?

There are a total of three weapons in MW3 Open Beta that you can unlock just by playing the game. Here is a list of the weapons available in the Beta Weekend One:

DG-58 LSW (LMG)

MTZ-556 (Assault Rifle)

BAS-B (Battle Rifle)

Here is how to unlock them -

Unlocks for Level 7: DG-58 LSW (LMG)

Unlocks for Level 12: MTZ-556 (Assault Rifle)

Unlocks for Level 17: BAS-B (Battle Rifle)

How to unlock all Perks in Modern Warfare 3 Beta Weekend One?

Modern Warfare 3 is introducing some fresh Perks to the game. From Gears to Vests, a complete revamp of the usual Perk system is forthcoming, and here is how you can unlock them in the Beta -

Unlocks for Level 4: Infantry Vest

Unlocks for Level 10: Engineer Vest, Tac Mask

Unlocks for Level 11: Mission Control Comlink

Unlocks for Level 15: Ordnance Gloves

Unlocks for Level 19: Climbing Boots

Unlocks for Level 20: Gunner Vest

How to unlock Premade and Custom Loadouts in Modern Warfare 3 Beta?

You will be able to obtain Premade Loadouts when you reach Level 3, and upon reaching the next Level, the usual Custom Loadout option unlocks. Then, you'll be able to customize your Weapons, Perks, and much more.

How to unlock PILA Launcher in Modern Warfare 3 Beta?

To unlock the PILA Launcher, you need to reach Level 4. This weapon is a portable infrared surface-to-air missile. It has a Self-propelled option and also consists of higher speed and moderate explosive yield.

How to unlock all available Tactical Equipment in MW3 Beta?

Here is how you can unlock all the Tactical Equipment available in the first weekend -

Unlocks for Level 13: New Tactical Equipment Battle Rage

Unlocks for Level 16: New Tactical Equipment Smoke Grenade

Unlocks for Level 18: New Tactical Equipment Scatter Mine

How to unlock all Killstreaks in MW3 Beta Weekend One?

To unlock the first Killstreak Guardian-SC, you need to reach Level 5. There is another one available called Remote Turret, and to unlock it, you must complete Level 8 and reach Level 9.

How to unlock new Field Upgrade and Lethal Equipment in MW3 Beta?

A brand new Field Upgrade called Comms Scrambler has been added to Modern Warfare 3 Beta, and you can unlock it upon reaching Level 6 of the Progression.

Furthermore, the usual Letha Equipment Claymore can be obtained if you reach Level 8 in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta

