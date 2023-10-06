Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) all Open Beta rewards: How to earn, what's included and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Open Beta rewards have finally been revealed, and players would be happy to learn that they can earn a plethora of content by simply playing the game. From getting a free operator skin to an exclusive weapon blueprint, there are plenty of items to discover, and it's easy to get as well. Players will also unlock base weapons as they progress through levels.

Check out the details below to learn how to get all the Beta rewards and what's included.

How to earn all Open Beta rewards in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 Beta's first weekend starts on October 6 at 10:00 AM PDT. However, it's only for PlayStation users right now, and the Open Beta for the same platform will go live on October 8.

For the players on other platforms, they'll be able to get their hands on the Beta starting from October 12.

Here is how you can earn rewards in the Beta:

There will be a total of 30 Levels in Modern Warfare 3 Beta, and you need to unlock them one by one just by playing the game.

One thing to keep note is that you can only level up to 20 in the first weekend.

The easiest way to level up is to kill enemies. The more you eliminate, the faster you rank up.

However, all the items in the progression won't be available in the Beta. Certain items would still be locked until the game launches officially.

What's included in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta rewards

Players need to keep a note that all the Beta rewards will be available for both Early Access and Open Beta on all platforms. Here is what's included and which level they are in -

Level 2 - “Combat Controller” Default Loadout, “Appetite: Whet” Emblem

Level 7 - "BAS-B" Battle Rifle and "Operation Beta" Charm

Level 9 - "Tac Mask" Perk and "Beta Tester" Calling Card

Level 11 - "MW2 Beta" Weapon Sticker and "Battle Rage" Equipment

Level 16 - "WSP Stinger" Handgun and "Did The Beta" Large Decal

Level 20 - "Beta Ripper" Weapon Blueprint

Level 25 - "Beta Proof" Weapon Sticker

Level 30 - "Tester" Jabber Operator Skin

This is all there is to know about all the Beta rewards and how to earn them in Modern Warfare 3. For players on PC and Xbox, they need to wait a little bit longer to get these rewards in-game.