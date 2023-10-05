Is Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta pre-load available on PS5 and PS4?

As the highly anticipated Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta approaches, PlayStation owners have a privileged position, receiving exclusive early access one week before those on other platforms. To guarantee a smooth gameplay experience upon release, gamers must pre-load the beta. However, one critical question remains: Is pre-loading for Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta available for PlayStation users?

Players can rest assured as MW3 bet pre-load is available for PS users. This article provides gamers with a thorough guide to help them simplify their pre-loading experience.

Can you pre-load Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta on PS5 and PS4?

Yes, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners can use the pre-loading option for Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta. This means they can download and install the beta ahead of time, ensuring a minimal wait period once it's officially launched.

Pre-loading is now available to PS users who have pre-ordered the game, giving them an advantage. The Open Beta is set to begin on October 6, 2023, with two unique sessions. The first, which lasts two days, is exclusive for early access gamers who pre-ordered the game. Then, beginning October 8, the second session will be accessible to all PlayStation players, regardless of pre-order status.

How to pre-load Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta on PS5 and PS4?

The first step in getting access to the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta on PlayStation is to pre-order the game from the PlayStation Store or an authorized retailer. Those who choose the latter will receive a beta code, which must be redeemed through the Call of Duty redemption website (callofduty.com/betaredeem).

After redeeming the code, you will receive an actual beta code through email. This code is now required to access the MW3 Open Beta via the PlayStation Store.

To access the MW3 Open Beta, you must have the COD HQ installed on your PlayStation console. This requires you to already have Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone on your system; if not, you'll need to download one of these titles first.

Thereafter, visit the PlayStation Store and download the beta files. Once completed, you will be able to access the beta from within the COD HQ.

Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta size for PS5 and PS4

The storage requirement for the MW3 Open Beta is reasonable, requiring only about 25 GB of free space. Users will need to download two beta files: Beta Pack 1, which is 24.813 GB in size, and Beta Pack 02, which is just 1 MB in size.

You need to have at least 24.814 GB of free space on your PlayStation to enjoy the MW3 Open Beta experience.