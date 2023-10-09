The first session of the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta captivated players, and the second is currently underway. PlayStation users have had exclusive access since October 6, while PC and Xbox users may join in on the action starting October 12. However, this beta is restricted in time, giving a limited window to enjoy its gameplay experience.

As gamers immerse themselves in this highly anticipated title, understanding the exact end date and time is critical to take advantage of this offer. This article will equip gamers worldwide with the knowledge they need to keep a careful check on the last minutes of this enthralling adventure.

Modern Warfare 3 Beta: End date and time for all platforms across all regions

Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta dates for all platforms (Image via Activision)

The Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta is approaching its conclusion, with all gaming platforms—PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S—slated to end simultaneously. It will conclude at the same time across the globe on October 16, 2023. However, gamers in different time zones should expect varying ending times.

October 16, 2023, 10 am PT (US West Coast)

October 16, 2023, 12 pm CT (Illinois)

October 16, 2023, 1 pm ET (US East Coast)

October 16, 2023, 6 pm GMT (UK)

October 16, 2023, 7 pm CEST (Central Europe)

October 16, 2023, 8 pm MSK (Moscow)

October 16, 2023, 10:30 pm IST (India)

October 17, 2023, 1 am CST (China)

October 17, 2023, 2 am JST (Japan)

October 17, 2023, 3 am AEST (Australia)

October 17, 2023, 5 am NZST (New Zealand)

Above is all the information that players need to keep an eye on so that they can understand well when the open beta for Modern Warfare 3 will conclude in their respective locations.

So far, the beta phase has been an undeniable success. Access has been strategically divided over two distinct weekends, each with two intensive sessions.

During the first weekend, the attention is only on PlayStation players, providing them with an extended opportunity to thoroughly immerse themselves in the beta's offerings. The second weekend, on the other hand, is open for all platforms: PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Notably, the second weekend will offer cross-accessibility, allowing players from all platforms to join in.

Furthermore, pre-order players will not be offered any opportunities regarding the end date and time, as they already enjoy early access during the initial sessions of both weekends.