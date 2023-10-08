Best Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta graphics setting for PS4 and PS5

The Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta is now live exclusively for PlayStation players, causing a frenzy among gamers. This game has stunning visuals and gameplay, but in order to take advantage of its potential, you must optimize graphical settings on both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The beta is a limited-time opportunity accessible for four sessions, and interested PS players should prepare themselves for each session with the most optimum settings.

With a plethora of graphics options that may confuse gamers, this article streamlines the process by offering the optimal graphics settings for the greatest performance. By following these suggestions, players may unlock the game's full potential, providing a flawless and engaging experience.

Optimal Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta graphics settings for PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 is the pinnacle of console gaming, with unrivaled capability. When used for playing with Modern Warfare 3, it delivers visually stunning realism. Players may enhance their experience by expertly adjusting in-game graphics settings, assuring beautiful visuals, and engaging gameplay on this powerful platform.

Graphics settings for MW3 Open Beta (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Recommended graphics options

Details & Textures

On-Demand Texture Streaming: ON

Post Processing Effects

World Motion Blur: OFF

Weapon Motion Blur: OFF

Film Grain: 0.00

Depth of Field: OFF

FidelityFX CAS: ON

FidelityFX Cas Strength: 80 (personal preference)

View

120 Hz Refresh Rate: ON (if you have an applicable monitor that supports 120 Hz, turn it on)

Field of View: 120 (personal preference)

ADS Field of View: Affected

Weapon Field of View: Wide

1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Inverted Flashbang: OFF (personal preference)

Spectator Camera: Helmet Camera (personal preference)

Brightness: Caliberate to your liking

Safe Area: Set to your liking

Optimal Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta graphics settings for PlayStation 4

The PlayStation 4, Sony's ten-year-old creation, continues to astound with its ongoing quality in offering exceptional visual realism for titles such as Modern Warfare 3. Its persistent graphics brilliance astounds players.

Nonetheless, fine-tuning the graphics settings is an essential step for an even more intense gaming experience on this console in order to attain top gameplay performance.

Graphics settings for MW3 Open Beta (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Recommended graphics options

Details & Textures

On-Demand Texture Streaming: ON

Post Processing Effects

World Motion Blur: OFF

Weapon Motion Blur: OFF

Film Grain: 0.00

Depth of Field: OFF

FidelityFX CAS: ON

FidelityFX Cas Strength: 80 (personal preference)

View

Field of View: 120 (personal preference)

ADS Field of View: Affected

Weapon Field of View: Wide

1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Inverted Flashbang: OFF (personal preference)

Spectator Camera: Helmet Camera (personal preference)

Brightness: Caliberate to your liking

Safe Area: Set to your liking

The above covers everything you need to know regarding the best graphics settings for Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.