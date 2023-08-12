Is PS4 worth buying in 2023?

Sony is still stocking and selling the last generation PS4. The console is being sold with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 bundled in the box mostly these days. In addition, gamers can also find multiple consoles, including the discontinued Phat and Pro models, in the second-hand market for knocked-off prices. The device is selling for about $300 or less these days, making it a lucrative choice for budget gamers.

Most developers are still releasing their titles on the last-gen gaming machine from Sony as well, which makes this console even more attractive than just its value proposition. However, should you spend about a week or two's wage on this device from 2013? Let's find that out in this article.

The PS4 continues to be a fantastic gaming machine, but there are caveats

The best part about the last-gen PlayStation 4 is that Sony is continuing support for the machine to date. However, it has been almost ten years since it debuted, and support is scheduled to end sometime in 2024.

The exact dates and times aren't known yet. However, Sony will be moving on from the console after introducing the new PS5 Slim, which was recently pictured.

Thus, the PS4 doesn't have a lot of shelf life remaining. We expect the PS5 Digitial will be discounted following the launch of the $400 slimline model to replace this last-gen gaming device.

However, this doesn't mean gamers can't play on their PlayStation 4s anymore. Offline games can still be enjoyed. The PS4 has a vast library of thousands of quality single-player titles, including God of War (2018), Spider-Man (2018), The Last of Us Part 2 (2020), and countless more.

In addition, gamers can continue playing all online titles for at least a year if they buy the console this summer.

Best games to play on the PS4 in 2023

The PlayStation 4 has a massive library of quality old and new games that players can enjoy. The list includes titles from every genre, from action adventure to racing and platformer games. We will list some titles that you must play:

Grand Theft Auto V (2013) Horizon Zero Dawn (2017) The Last of Us Part 1 (2013) The Days Gone (2017) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) God of War (2018) Marvel's Spider-Man (2018) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020) Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) Assassin's Creed: Origins (2017) Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (2020) Far Cry 5 (2018) Far Cry 6 (2021) Watch Dogs (2014) Watch Dogs 2 (2016) Watch Dogs: Legion (2020) Control (2019) Death Stranding (2019) Uncharted 4 (2016) God of War Ragnarok (2022) Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain (2015)

The list doesn't end here. There are countless other high-quality games that players can enjoy on the PS4.

Do note that all of these games can also be enjoyed on the PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility. Thus, the list applies to all PS owners out there.

Some of these titles are available on the PS Plus plans, which drastically reduces the cost of ownership. However, this only applies to those on the PS5 since the new plans aren't available on the last-gen PlayStation 4.