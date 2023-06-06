When could FIFA 23 be added to the PS Plus subscription? Expected release date and more

FIFA 23 is set to enter the last third of its life cycle, but it’s yet to appear in the PS Plus subscription. PlayStation’s subscription service was remodeled in 2022 to compete with its contemporaries, and many AAA titles have been added to it since then. This includes first and third-party titles. Perhaps this is why many subscribers have been inquiring about possibly including EA Sports' football game.

The expectations have been raised further because FIFA 23 is available on EA Play. This makes it available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no extra cost. However, there hasn’t been any solid rumor that suggests that EA Sports could give the same treatment for the PS Plus service. Then again, it’s not all doom and gloom if history means anything.

Will FIFA 23 be added to the PS Plus subscription?

As of writing, neither EA Sports nor PlayStation has given any official information about FIFA 23’s addition to PS Plus.

However, the same questions were raised during the same time last year, and FIFA 22 was one of the earliest games to be added to the monthly list on the remodeled PS Plus. The game was made available as part of the free titles for May and was available on all the tiers. The same hasn’t happened this time, but it can always occur in the near future.

The list of games for June has already been announced, and it includes NBA 2K23 as one of the three titles. It’s highly unlikely that if FIFA 23 comes to PS Plus, it will arrive this month. The game's possible inclusion could occur around July at the earliest. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and PlayStation’s official Twitter for all the latest information.

Of course, if the entry happens as late as July, it would disappoint many players. FIFA 23 likely has a shelf life until September 2023 (if EA Sports follows the same schedule). There are rumors, however, that EA Sports FC, the upcoming title, could get an earlier release to coincide with the start of the major European leagues.

Nevertheless, it’s a case of better late than never since there’s plenty of content to enjoy. While the subscribers will miss the popular TOTS promo, they can enjoy Futties. Aside from that, all offline game modes will be available with the updated squads.

It now remains to be seen if PS Plus subscribers can eventually get the game or if the popular title gives PlayStation's subscription a complete pass.

