PlayStation Plus Deluxe, Extra, and Essential tiers explained - How to play PS4 and PS5 games as part of subscription

Sony's new subscription-based service, PlayStation Plus, has become quite popular among PS4 and PS5 owners since its launch earlier this year. It offers players a selection of titles across its vast library for a select monthly fee across three tiers.

From iconic titles like God of War, Uncharted, and Spider-Man to AAA blockbusters like Assassin's Creed Odyssey and indie gems like Stray, PlayStation Plus offers easy access to a massive library of PS4 and PS5 titles. Aside from a selection library of games, the service also offers players features like online multiplayer and cloud storage.

What are the different tiers of PlayStation Plus?

PlayStation Plus has three different tiers for players to try out. The Essential tier features the original PS Plus benefits, including online multiplayer and cloud storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end Extra and Deluxe tiers offer a massive library of PS4 and PS5 titles for players. Deluxe-tier players will also get access to different game trials.

Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition

🪐 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Biomutant



Your PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December: Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant. All available on 6th December.

Here are all the benefits of the tiers offered by the service:

Essential tier

Monthly games

Online multiplayer

Exclusive discounts

Exclusive content

Cloud storage

Share Play

PS Plus Collection

Game Help

Extra tier

Monthly games

Online multiplayer

Exclusive discounts

Exclusive content

Cloud storage

Share Play

PS Plus Collection*

Game Help*

Game Catalogue

Ubisoft+ Classics

Deluxe tier

Monthly games

Online multiplayer

Exclusive discounts

Exclusive content

Cloud storage

Share Play

PS Plus Collection*

Game Help*

Game Catalogue

Ubisoft+ Classics

Classics Catalogue

Game trials

How to play PS4 and PS5 games with PlayStation Plus Deluxe and Extra

PlayStation Plus provides subscribers of the Deluxe and Extra tiers with a selection of titles across the PS4 and PS5 libraries. Members can play any of the included titles for free on their PlayStation consoles.

Follow the instructions below to play PS4 and PS5 games with PS Plus Deluxe and Extra:

Head over to PlayStation Store on your console and search for the game.

Click on the Install option on the game's page and follow through with the installation process.

Head over to your home and launch the game.

It should be noted that only the games included in PS Plus are available to players if they have an active subscription.

One can also use the PlayStation Application on iOS and Android to initiate installation:

Head over to the game's home page

Click on Download to Console option to download to a linked console.

To initiate the download using the PS app, ensure that your console is linked to the application and uses the same account.

The prices of the PS Plus tiers are as follows;

Essential

One month : Rs. 499

: Rs. 499 Three months : Rs. 1,199

: Rs. 1,199 12 months: Rs. 2,999

Extra

One month : Rs. 749

: Rs. 749 Three months : Rs. 1,999

: Rs. 1,999 12 months: Rs. 4,999

Deluxe

One month : Rs. 849

: Rs. 849 Three months : Rs. 2,299

: Rs. 2,299 12 months: Rs. 5,749

New subscribers can also get a 50% offer for 12 months of PlayStation Plus. Interested players can jump right in and try out the service today.

