10 best games on PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Plus is a monthly subscription service Sony offers players who wish to enjoy a multiplayer gameplay experience. It is required for online gaming and provides subscribers with added benefits and perks. One such perk is the availability of free games that players can add to their library and enjoy while their membership is active.

Sony recently added a tier-based system to PlayStation Plus. In addition to the previous system, which is now labeled as the Essential tier, Sony introduced two advanced tiers: PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium.

These come with an increased price tag but offer more benefits, including a more comprehensive gallery of free games compared to the three monthly releases in the Essential tier.

Extra and Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus offer expanded access

1) God of War

With the soft reboot of the God of War series in 2018, Santa Monica studios brought the iconic franchise to the modern era with a total overhaul in combat mechanics and visual style, as well as shifting the emphasis of the narrative from Greek to Norse mythology.

The game follows Kratos as he travels to the highest peak in the realm with his son Atreus to fulfill his beloved wife's final wish. It is a tumultuous journey full of peril, revelations, and emotions, making it a unique and immersive experience.

With God of War: Ragnarok releasing later this year, it is the ideal time to revisit this timeless classic.

2) Marvel's Spiderman

Rocksteady's Arkham series set a high standard for superhero adaptations in video games, and few were able to live up to that mark. However, with Marvel's Spiderman, Insomniac Games delivered an experience that raises the bar even higher.

With enjoyable web-slinging mechanics, stunning graphics, nuanced Arkham-style combat, and a cohesive storyline with complex characters, the game have it all. It provides fans with the definitive Spidey experience and is easily one of the best PlayStation exclusives available today.

3) Bloodborne

Speaking of PlayStation exclusives, Bloodborne is one of the finest titles in FromSoftware's portfolio of action RPGs. It implements the classic Souls blueprint and polishes it to near perfection, adding its twist to it with elements of gothic horror.

Released in 2015, Bloodborne won the game of the Year award and is regarded as one of the best action RPGs of all time. With its immersive and terrifying level design, challenging boss battles, and detailed lore, it is a must-play title for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

4) Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted is one of the most iconic franchises in all of gaming. This PlayStation exclusive series by Naughty Dog delivers a unique cinematic experience with beautiful visuals and engaging storylines.

Uncharted 4 follows the journey of Nathan Drake, the iconic series protagonist, as he comes out of retirement to search for a long-lost treasure. All the aspects that make the Uncharted series great are on full display in this game, bringing the series to a fitting conclusion and winning multiple awards and accolades.

PlayStation Plus subscribers will miss out on one hell of a ride if they don't experience this legendary series.

5) The Last of Us: Remastered

Uncharted isn't the only iconic title in Naughty Dog's repertoire. Released in 2013, The Last of Us is widely regarded as one of the best story-driven games. Initially released for PlayStation 3, the game has also been remastered for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with the remastered version being available on PlayStation Plus.

The game depicts a dystopian post-apocalyptic future where infected zombie-like creatures have overrun the world. Players control Joel. The protagonist is tasked with escorting a young girl named Ellie to a group known as the Fireflies. Their journey is challenging and emotionally tumultuous, with both characters gradually developing a strong bond that drives the narrative.

Available for free in the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus, this game is a must-try for anyone who enjoys immersive and engaging narrative-driven games.

6) Ghost of Tsushima

Released in 2020, Ghost of Tsushima was one of the final big titles before the release of the PlayStation 5, and it does an excellent job of showcasing the proficiency of the PlayStation 4 as a console. Inspired by Samurai movies and art, it is the most visually impressive game on this list.

Ghost of Tsushima puts players in the shoes of Jin Sakai, a samurai fighting to protect his kin during the Mongol invasion. The game seamlessly blends a mix of stealth and confrontation with polished combat mechanics that make players feel like katana-wielding samurai.

The game is available in the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus and is a fitting final tribute to a console that has provided players countless memories to cherish.

7) Wolfenstein: The New Order

The first-person shooter genre is one of the most popular genres in gaming, but with so many FPS games released every year, it has become saturated with mediocre titles. The Wolfenstein franchise adds a unique and refreshing take on this genre, setting it apart from its peers.

Wolfenstein: The New Order depicts an alternate reality dystopia where the Nazis won the Second World War and established global dominance. It reveals the areas one has come to expect from the series: violently dispatching Nazis.

Despite the combat mechanics and graphics being dated, the game still offers a delightful and exhilarating experience and is one of the finest FPS titles on PlayStation Plus.

8) Until Dawn

Choice-based games have been a popular trend in gaming recently. These offer the most immersive story-driven experience, with every choice the player makes affecting the direction of the narrative makes. Released in 2015, Until Dawn can be credited for popularizing this genre with its unique branching storylines.

Until Dawn's narrative is primarily inspired by the Butterfly Effect, where every choice made by the player shifts the plot's direction and impacts the bigger picture. Players must take control of eight young adults stranded in a Blackwook Mountain cabin and survive life-threatening occurrences as they have a killer in their midst.

Available for free in the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus, Until Dawn is a unique take on the survival-horror genre, giving players unprecedented control over the events of the game.

9) Control

Control is one of the most underrated games on this list. Released in 2019 by 505 Games, it was a relatively low-budget production that blew everyone away with how refined and engaging it turned out to be, despite not being backed by a major studio or publisher.

Control follows the experiences of Jesse Faden's new director of the Federal Bureau of Control, as she explores the confines of her headquarters and fights off enemies who have invaded her reality. The game offers a refreshing blend of gun combat and supernatural abilities, allowing players to tackle various combat scenarios in creative ways.

Control is a testament to how smaller developers can produce excellent games and earns its spot on this list of the best games on PlayStation Plus.

10) Yakuza 0

The Yakuza series is famous for its fun, over-the-top, humorous take on the open-world crime genre. The first Yakuza game was released during the reign of PlayStation 2. With Yakuza 0, SEGA brings the iconic series and everything that makes it great to the modern generation of consoles.

Set seventeen years before the events of the first game, Yakuza 0 follows the adventures of Kazuma Kiryu as he engages in a violent turf war against Goro Majima. The game features a vast open world for players to explore, replete with side-quests, interesting NPC interactions, and fun activities like arcades and karaoke.

Yakuza 0 provides players with the classic Yakuza experience and is one of the most enjoyable games available for free on PlayStation Plus.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

