Ghost of Tsushima goes gold, no more delays; releases on July 17

There will be no more delays for the much-awaited Ghost of Tsushima, as it has finally gone gold.

We have also listed down the steps to download/pre-order the game on your PS4/PS4 Pro.

Ghost of Tsushima

Playstation 4 exclusive title Ghost of Tsushima, from Sucker Punch Productions, has finally gone gold. A few hours ago, the official twitter handle of Ghost of Tsushima confirmed the good news. The game was meant to release in June 2020, but it got delayed by a month due to undisclosed reasons. The developers are excited about the launch, and so are we.

The official tweet quoted:

We’re thrilled to announce that #GhostOfTsushima has gone GOLD! This is the culmination of years of hard work from our team and we can’t wait to get it into your hands on July 17!

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most-awaited PS4 exclusives of this year, and players are eager to play the game. After all, who doesn't want to take control of a samurai and enjoy the realistic combat system? Ghost of Tsushima not only offers beautiful vistas to explore, but also lets the players relive the Mongol invasion on Japan.

Japanese culture is something that many people like. From anime and manga to JRPG games, we love almost everything the country has to offer. Same with Ghost of Tsushima, which is the epitome of a samurai game. It will officially launch on PS4 and PS4 Pro on 17 July 2020.

Steps to Pre-Order Ghost of Tsushima on PS4/PS4 Pro

Open PlayStation store in your web browser or on your system.

Log in to your PSN account.

Go to the games section on PlayStation Store.

Search for Ghost of Tsushima.

In the Ghost of Tsushima game page on pre-order now.

Go through the billing phase and you are good to go. The game will be added to your library.

Download the game and play on Day 1.

