The Last of Us Part 2 PS4/PS4 Pro review round-up: See what the critics say

Contrary to popular opinion, The Last of Us Part 2 receives positive reviews.

A Metacritic score of 96 makes it the number one game on PS4/PS4 Pro for 2020.

The Last of Us Part 2 review round-up

The Last of Us Part 2 is slated to launch on 19 June 2020, and has received a lot of hate from the gaming community due to a major story leak. Despite this, many believe the game is good, with many major gaming media outlets receiving a review copy of the game.

The Last of Us Part 2 reviews are out, and they are not what everyone expected. Even though the game faced backlash, it is so far the No 1 game on PlayStation 4 this year. The feedback has been very positive, with the game's Metascore being 96. This shows that TLOU 2 is a masterpiece that everyone should try.

The Last of Us Part 2 Metacritic can expect a shift in reviews and other scores when the game launches worldwide. Review bombing is quite a common thing that the gaming community does. The Last of US Part 2 pre-orders have broken records in Europe. The game has received more pre-orders than Marvel's Spiderman, which is a huge achievement for Naughty Dogs, as Spider-Man was a record-breaker in itself.

Naughty Dog may be a small studio, however, it is known for producing masterpieces in the video game sector. The only thing we can do is to play The Last of Us Part 2 ourselves and check if it is good or not. Reviews are a good medium to see an overall response of the gaming community.

So, without any further ado, let us have a look at The Last of Us Part 2 reviews:

IGN

Score: 10

The Last of Us Part 2 is a masterpiece that evolves the gameplay, cinematic storytellin, and rich world design of the original in nearly every way.

COMICBOOK

Score: 10

Even though The Last of Us Part 2 relishes in making players uncomfortable and reminding them that characters can lose everything at a moment’s notice, those bleak traits are part of the game’s appeal, even if the charm’s a morbid one. It’s a monumental effort in storytelling, and a model for tales of vengeance and repercussions pushed forward by gratifying gameplay, and while not everything you do will sit right with you, the game never leads players to believe the result would be anything different.

TELEGRAPH

Score: 10

The Last of Us Part 2 might even surpass the achievements of its predecessor. For while it inevitably lacks that first game’s shock of the new, it instead trades on the player’s familiarity with its characters and their backstories to take them somewhere equally unexpected. And while it may lose its focus a little in the penultimate reels,The Last of Us II eventually lands an emotional punch that will be felt long after the credits roll.

VG24/7

Score: 10

When the credits rolled on The Last of Us Part 2 I was still buzzing from the excitement of the final few hours. My loyalty shifted between characters. I grew to love who I hated and dislike who I loved. I laughed, I teared up. I felt anger and elation. It’s the new high watermark for video game characters and I can’t wait for everyone to see just how special it is. As soon as it ended, I booted up New Game Plus and I’m experiencing it again with my eyes open, the context of the finished story imprinting new meaning into those early scenes and characters. I’m not swiping in the dark anymore.

GameInformer

Score: 10

It is a game that turned me inside out with each twist of the screw.

GamesRadar+

Score: 10

Naughty Dog's PS4 swansong is an astonishing, absurdly ambitious epic that goes far and beyond what we could have imagined for a sequel to an all-time classic.

Destructoid

Score: 8.5

The Last of Us Part II doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it gives us a lasting glimpse of a unique world that's worth visiting time and time again

Gamespot

Score-: 8

The Last of Us Part 2 is a hard game to the stomach, in part because so much of who Ellie is and what she does is beyond your control. She is deeply complicated and flawed, and her selfishness hurts a lot of people. At times, the pain you inflict feels so senseless that it can leave you numb. It's all messy and bleak and made me profoundly sad for myriad reasons, but the more I reflect on it, the more I appreciate the story and characters at its core. I wanted almost none of it to happen the way it did, and that's what's both beautiful and devastating about it.