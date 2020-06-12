Contrary to rumors, PS5 Miles Morales Edition is not official

PS5 Miles Morales Edition is an unofficial concept model by boss logic.

Sony has not confirmed any of these rumors that have been surfacing online.

PS5 Miles Morales Edition Mockups by boss logic

Sony has finally revealed its upcoming next-gen gaming console, PlayStation 5. Yesterday's PlayStation event revealed major games along with the PS5 hardware itself. Since the reveal, many rumored concept versions of PS5 are surfacing over the internet. One of the most trending ones is PS5 Miles Morales Edition. Some PlayStation fans believe that PS5 will also be launched in several other variants.

The gaming community is quite excited for the PS5 Miles Morales edition. Social media has been buzzing in appreciation of the rumored design.

However, those are just rumors, PS5 Miles Morales edition is not official. It's just a concept design. Another rumor is that a PS5 all-black edition will be launched next year. However, nothing is official as Sony has not confirmed any of these rumors or stories.

PS5 all-black concept design

PlayStation 5 will continue with its dual-tone color scheme. It is something new for Sony as they have never done this before. The design of the console, however, looks pretty good.

PlayStation 5 Miles Morales edition is a concept design as of now. Sony may launch one in the near future, but for now, it is not happening. Sony will focus more on the original edition and would want to maximise its sales.

We may get several new variants of PlayStation 5 after launch as the time passes. Sony will eventually announce more details on other variants and games as the release date comes close. Till then, keep checking Sportskeeda for all the latest updates.