Spider-Man Miles Morales official trailer gets copyright claim by Gameloft

In the age of fake YouTube copyright claims, no one is safe. Now, the official trailer of Sony's upcoming PS5 exclusive, Spider-Man Miles Morales, has been removed from the PlayStation YouTube channel.The trailer received a copyright claim from French mobile game developer, Gameloft.

This is something that rarely happens with big companies like Sony. A copyright claim on one's own intellectual property is a thing which can only happen on YouTube and this system has been misused numerous times. Generally, most of the copyright claims are towards content creators.

Spider-Man Miles Morales claim could be a Gameloft gaffe

The Spider-Man Miles Morales announcement trailer is also off Marvel Entertainment's official YouTube channel due to the claim. Despite this being one of the craziest copyright claims ever, we still looked into the matter. We checked the announcement trailer for any direct relation with Gameloft which could have incurred this copyright claim from the company.

We know Gameloft has worked on many mobile Spider-Man games. But we could not find any relation between those and Spider-Man Miles Morales. This could be a mistake from Gameloft's end. The PlayStation blog embedded the Miles Morales trailer on their post "PlayStation Studios: First look at 9 new PS5 games".

The copyright claim is still there and you cannot view the video. We are sure that PlayStation is looking into the matter and cannot be resolved by just removing the copyright claim. There is a possibility that Sony might take legal action against Gameloft.

Spider-Man Miles Morales announcement trailer was already being used in many blog posts and websites and will affect the game's marketing. The internet is going crazy over the copyright claim. Whether it is Reddit or YouTube people are only talking about this. What are your thoughts on the matter? Tell us down in the comments.