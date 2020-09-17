PS5 Digital vs. PS5: 3 key differences

It has finally happened. Sony has finally announced the release date and pricing information for the PlayStation 5.

The PS5 Showcase event gave everyone what they were hoping for: console information, game announcements, gameplay footage and even a look at a new PS Plus subscription benefit.

However, the clock is now counting down for players to choose their version of the PS5. The PS5 Digital Edition and PS5 standard version are primed and ready to be purchased.

There are some key differences between the two. Those differences could be the determining factor on which option players flock towards more.

Key differences between PS5 Digital and PS5

(Image Credit: Sony)

Physical media

The first big difference between the PS5 Digital and the PS5 is the disc drive. The PS5 will have a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive. This will allow those players who love physical game copies to expand their library. Those who still purchase Blu-ray copies of their favorite movies will also be able to play them in 4K Ultra HD through the console.

The PS5 Digital Edition, obviously, does not have that physical media capability. Games will need to be downloaded directly to the console. This could easily make a player choose which games to keep in order to properly use the hard drive space. The hardware specifications are virtually identical, so this choice really comes down to game library size.

Design

Another difference between the PS5 Digital and the PS5 regular version is the console design. This might not be a huge deal to some but the look of the console can make or break purchases for vast amounts of gamers. The regular version includes the disc drive as mentioned before. This causes a massive bulge to come out of the side of the console.

The PS5 Digital Edition does not have this bulging disc drive. It stands up tall and sleek with nothing protruding from its side. The PS5 Digital Edition certainly looks smoother than the regular PS5.

This difference between the physical appearance of the PS5 Digital Edition and the PS5 could send buyers toward one rather than the other.

Price

The third key difference between the PS5 Digital Edition and the PS5 is, of course, the price point. Naturally, the PS5 Digital Edition should be a lower price without the addition of a disc drive. Sony proved this to be the case. The PS5 Digital Edition comes in at an entire $100 lower than the regular version. $399 is the final pricing.

That means the regular version will have a price of $499. That equals the price of the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series S, however, comes in at $100 less than the PS5 Digital Edition. Come November 12, two days after the next-gen Xbox release, players will have to have their minds made up regarding the PS5 Digital Edition and standard version.