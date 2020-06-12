Sony Announces 2 Different Editions of the PS5, Digital Editon and Standard

The PS5 will have 2 different versions of the console, the Digital Edition and Standard Edition.

The major difference between the two versions is the disc drive, the Digital Edition will only play games using digital downloads instead of discs.

The PS5 Event tonight was one of many events Sony has planned for the PS5 over the Summer. The event kicked off with a trailer for GTA 5, that will also be available on the PS5.

This makes GTA available on 3 different Sony consoles, the PS3, PS4 and now, the PS5. The trailer ended with an "Expanded and Enhanced" tagline, perhaps indicating that there will be a story expansion for GTA V as well.

This would be extremely well-recieved by the fans, as they have been clamoring for a story expansion DLC ever since the release of GTA V.

However, this was not the only surprise Sony had in store for players with the PS5. Several unexpected huge titles were revealed such as Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Hitman III, Resident Evil VIII: Village, and Horizon Zero Dawn II: Forbidden West.

Sony also announced that the PS5 will have 2 different versions on launch, the Standard PS5 and the PS5: Digital Edition.

What is the difference between the 2 Versions of the PS5?

The PS5 Standard Edition has a disc drive

The major difference between the versions is the presence of an optical blu-ray disc drive. Meaning, that the standard version of the PS5 will have a disc drive, and will be able to play games using discs.

However, the Digital Edition will not be able to use discs to play games, and will require digital downloads. This should be no problem for PS5 users, as the PlayStation Store has a vast library and every game has a digital edition on the Store.

The standard edition is better suited to players who like collecting physical copies of the games. The digital edition's design is also significantly different due to the lack of a disc drive.

