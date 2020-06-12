PS5 Games List: Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, Hitman III and More

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales was the first new game to be revealed for the PS5 at tonight's event

It will be a follow-up to 2018 Marvel's Spider-Man and will be released in December 2020, and is likely to be a launch title.

Fans had huge expectations from the PS5 Event tonight but were cautiously optimistic about their hopes for huge reveals.

However, even the most optimistic fans did not see a new Spider-Man game being revealed at tonight's PS5 event. The game is the next installment in the Marvel's Spider-Man franchise and will feature Miles Morales as the main playable character.

The title of the game suggests that it isn't a direct sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man, but is set in the same universe. At the end of 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man, Miles Morales reveals his new found superpowers to Peter Parker, thus setting up this next game nicely.

The game's release date is Holidays 2020 and is highly likely to be a launch title for the PS5. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is sure to be a huge system-seller for Sony as the first game in the franchise was one of the most popular games on the PS4.

Other Games Revealed at the PS5 Event

Marvel's Spider-Man: Morales wasn't the only huge AAA title to be revealed at the event, there were several other huge titles that might not be launch titles, but will be available for the PS5 in the future.

1) Hitman III

Hitman III on PS5

The legendary Agent 46 is back, and this time, the contract is personal, according to IO Interactive, the game's developers. Players got a small look at gameplay and the release date is January 2021.

As the PS5 is likely to launch in December 2020, Hitman 3 will make for a nice title to pick up soon after.

2) Horizon Zero Dawn II: Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn II: Forbidden West

The follow up to Guerrilla Games' critically acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn, the sequel will see our protagonist, Aloy, venturing far into the West. Several new creatures and fascinating locations were revealed in the trailer.

3) Resident Evil VIII: Village

The classic horror franchise returns to the big stage with Resident Evil VIII: Village. This will be the next main installment in the franchise since Resident Evil VII that is not a remake.

Resident Evil VIII: Village

4) Deathloop

Deathloop on the PS5

Deathloop is Arkane Studio's newest title, published by Bethesda. It is a fascinating concept that is sure to be a mind-bending, thrilling assassin adventure. The trailer only could do it justice as it is a bizarre concept that is sure to make a mark

