Sony PlayStation 5 expected price in the US

The Dualsense Controller

Console gamers can look back fondly on the last-gen console PS4 as it provided some of the best single-player narrative-based games of all-time. The PS5 ushers in the next-gen of consoles in December 2020, with it, set for a reveal on tonight's live stream.

PS4 solidified its position as the console that players would buy if they're looking to play the best narrative-based games. Critically acclaimed exclusives such as God of War, Uncharted 4, and Marvel's Spider-Man were some of the best single-player games of all-time.

With several great releases for PS4 still on the way, the last console cycle has been extremely successful for Sony, and they will look to keep the ball rolling with quality titles available for the PS5 on Launch.

Expected Price for the PS5 on Launch in the US

The hardware looks like a significant upgrade from the PS4 and even runs laps around the powerful PS4 Pro released later in the console cycle, and had impressive hardware.

The PS5 is expected to ship with an 825 GB SSD, and will rival loading times of good gaming PC setups. Due to its more capable hardware, players can expect the PS5 to cost a little bit more than the PS4 on launch.

Mark Cerny, the lead architect of the PS4, and the PS5 has been quoted saying "I believe that we will be able to release it at an SRP [suggested retail price] that will be appealing to gamers in light of its advanced feature set".

Major speculations regarding PS5 suggest that it will be priced at $499.99 upon launch in the US. The PS4 was available for purchase at $399.99 upon launch, making the PS5 only a $100 costlier than the previous gen console.

The PS5 is likely to launch in December 2020, along with the Xbox Series X.

