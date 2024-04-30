Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded pre-load size on PC (Battle.net) 

The pre-load option for Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded is now available. Currently, this is only available for PC users who have the game on Battle.net. This feature allows players to download and install the update in advance so that they can jump into the action as soon as the update goes live.

In this article, we will provide the pre-load size for Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded for PC users on Battle.net. While PlayStation users can also expect this feature, Xbox users have not received this benefit in recent months.

What is the pre-load size for Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded on PC (Battle.net)?

Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded Battle.net pre-load size (Image via Battle.net)

The Season 3 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 is substantial, with a pre-load size of 23.15 GB on PC (Battle.net). This update will introduce various new content, including new modes, multiplayer maps, weapons, and more in both titles.

Particularly, Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will receive significant additions, continuing the Dark Aether storyline with a new third rift to explore, introducing a new Warlord named Rainmaker, new schematics, and much more, contributing to the overall size of the update.

Although PlayStation users do not yet have access to the pre-load, they can expect a similar update size, ranging from 24-26 GB.

When does Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded start across all regions?

Here is the list of the release dates and times of Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded for different regions:

Pacific Time (PT): May 1, 2024, at 9 am

May 1, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): May 1, 2024, at 10 am

May 1, 2024, at 10 am Central Time (CT): May 1, 2024, at 11 am

May 1, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): May 1, 2024, at 12 pm

May 1, 2024, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): May 1, 2024, at 4 pm

May 1, 2024, at 4 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 1, 2024, at 6 pm

May 1, 2024, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): May 1, 2024, at 6 pm

May 1, 2024, at 6 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): May 1, 2024, at 9:30 pm

May 1, 2024, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): May 2, 2024, at 12 am

May 2, 2024, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): May 2, 2024, at 1 am

May 2, 2024, at 1 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): May 2, 2024, at 3 am

May 2, 2024, at 3 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): May 2, 2024, at 4 am

That covers everything regarding WZ and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded pre-load size for PC (Battle.net).

