What to expect from Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in Season 3 Reloaded

The highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded is set to launch on May 1, 2024, at 9 am PT. While the Season 3 update focused on game-balancing adjustments, this mid-season update brings a wealth of new content for MW3 Zombies enthusiasts, including a continuation of the storyline, new schematics, the introduction of a new Warlord, and much more.

In this article, we will cover all the content you can expect in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies with the release of the Season 3 Reloaded update.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded: Three new schematics, saving Dr. Janson, and more

The recent content drop has unveiled all the details about the upcoming mid-season update, enriching the title with new elements mentioned below for players to explore and making it more engaging.

1) Dark Aether story continuation

Inside the third Dark Aether Rift and encountering the new Disciple variant (Image via Activision)

The emergence of the third Dark Aether Rift has pulled Dr. Jansen into it. As the Operator of Operation Deadbolt, you must lead a rescue mission with Ravenov's assistance to retrieve her before it's too late. Along the way, expect to confront new challenges, including a new variant of the Disciple.

After completing the Story Mission, seek out and attune the necessary relics to reopen the Dark Aether Rift for subsequent runs to complete other objectives to acquire new schematics.

2) Three new schematics

Dead Wire Detonators schematic (Image via Activision)

Details about the three upcoming schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies are mentioned below:

Dead Wire Detonators

The Dead Wire Detonators schematic functions similarly to the Dead Wire Ammo Mod, enabling you to inflict electric shocks on zombies, dealing damage and immobilizing them. It can be attached to lethals and launchers, amplifying the damage of your explosives against hordes of zombies.

Golden Mask Filter

The Golden Mask Filter schematic represents an upgraded version of the gas masks found in the game, boasting unique abilities such as self-regeneration and lasting for the entire match. This enhancement proves exceptionally valuable for surviving zombie strongholds, aether stores, and navigating unforeseen challenges within the rifts.

Sergeant’s Beret

The Sergeant’s Beret schematic allows you to blend in with Zakhaev's mercenary groups upon wearing it, rendering you undetectable among them. Additionally, it grants the ability to summon a loyal Merc Bodyguard who will accompany and protect you until the end.

3) New Warlod: Rainmaker

New Warlord Rainmaker in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

After the Season 3 Reloaded update, a formidable new Warlord known as Rainmaker will emerge. He has seized control of his fortress on Rahaa Island in the southeastern Urzikstan Exclusion Zone. He has fortified it with heavy defenses, supported by a formidable army, and laid numerous traps to catch unsuspecting Operators. Defeating him will grant you exclusive rewards.

