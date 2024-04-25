MW3 Season 3 Reloaded will see 2 brand new maps, modes, and much more

MW3 Season 3 Reloaded has a host of content up its sleeves, including two new maps, modes, a Field Upgrade, and a lot more. The Season 3 Reloaded update will go live on May 1, 2024, at 9 am PT, after which players can enjoy all the new content this mid-season update promised. Needless to say, fans won't be disappointed with what Call of Duty has planned for the game in the coming days.

In this brief article, we'll take a closer look at everything new that will be arriving in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded.

All new content in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded update

Here's everything that will be coming to the title with the MW3 Season 3 Reloaded update:

Two new game modes: Escort and Minefield

As mentioned earlier, the mid-season update will introduce two new game modes: Escort and Minefield. Here's what you need to know about the modes:

Escort

In this mode, players must escort an MAW through three control points on the map. This is quite similar to War Mode in MW3. The MAW will move forward when an attacking player assists it and will move backward when a defending player is near it. All Escort matches will be of two rounds where both teams will have equal opportunities to defend and attack.

Minefield

In Minefield, the ruleset will be similar to all other modes in the game. However, the twist comes in the form of mines. When a player is eliminated, they will drop a Proximity Mine that cannot be picked and can hurt teammates. This creates a sense of tension throughout the match as all players must tread carefully.

Two new Core maps: Grime and Checkpoint

Apart from the two new modes, MW3 Season 3 Reloaded will also see two new Core (6v6) maps: Grime and Checkpoint. Here's a brief description of the new maps:

Grime

Grime is based in the dockside district of London. It is a medium-sized map where players can take advantage of both aquatic and land combat, thanks to the canals and the docks alongside the map.

Checkpoint

This map is based on the Stronghold POI of Rebirth Island. However, it is a toned-down version of the area that facilitates the flow and experience of the typical Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer mode. It is a medium-sized map, similar to Grime.

New Field Upgrade and Equipment

MW3 Season 3 Reloaded will introduce a new Field Upgrade as well as a piece of Tactical Equipment. They are as follows:

Enhanced Vision Goggles (Field Upgrade)

Enhanced Vision Goggles is a battery-operated Field Upgrade that will allow for "improved target acquisition" in the middle of the fight when activated. However, COD has yet to define what exactly this means but we can only assume that it gives the enemy player a bright outline for easier visibility even at range.

EMD Mine (Tactical Equipment)

EMD Mine works quite similarly to the Proximity Mine. But instead of exploding, it will fire tracking darts at the enemy that reveal their location on the mini-map.

New weapon: BAL-27

The iconic Assault Rifle, BAL-27 from Advanced Warfare, is set to return in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded. The gun's fire rate increases gradually. Its first four shots are slow to go out but are highly accurate, after which the rate of fire increases and accuracy decreases. This makes the rifle good at long as well as close ranges.

The BAL-27 will be available in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded via Battle Pass for free.

Arcade Playlist

A new Arcade Playlist will be introduced with MW3 Season 3 Reloaded. Based on the official Call of Duty blog, this playlist will feature a host of modes and maps, all with unique powerups and special weapons. Here's how you can get them:

Powerups

When a player is eliminated, they will drop either an unlimited ammo powerup or an unlimited grenade powerup. Picking up these powerups will provide players with an advantage for a limited time.

Special Weapons

In this playlist, the maps will have special weapons scattered throughout and can be picked up. Some examples of these include the Punch Knife with increased lunge distance, a Minigun with Battle Rage effects, and more.

That covers everything that's coming in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded. For a mid-season update, things are surely looking good. Apart from the above, players can enjoy new bundles, take part in events, and more that will arrive in-game as the season progresses.

