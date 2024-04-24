All leaked operator skins in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded

Freshly datamined information has hinted at potential operator skins in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded. Reportedly launching with the debut of the new seasons across both multiplayer titles from Call of Duty, these leaks come from credible sources, such as Tridzo on YouTube, who has showcased a number of these skins in his latest videos.

This article will explore all the leaked operator skins that are rumored to be released in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded.

NOTE: The details in this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take them with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.

Devin Booker, Winter TF141, and other leaked operator skins in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded

Winter TF 141 Faction skins (Image via Activision and YT.com/@Tridzoid)

A wave of new leaks indicates that Devin Booker will be among the leaked operator skins in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded. This rumored collaboration has definitely turned a few heads as the American basketball player for Phoenix Suns is a fairly popular name.

Alongside Booker, a bunch of popular operator skins from the Winter TF141 Faction will reportedly be introduced with Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded. These will include cosmetics for Price, Farah, Soap, Gaz, and Ghost, some of the most popular names in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare franchise.

Here is a detailed list of all the leaked operator skins in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded that are rumored to be released with the upcoming update:

Devin Booker Operator bundle Bat Mascot Operator bundles Spooky Bunny Operator bundles Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Robot Operator bundle Winter TF141 Operator skins for Ghost, Farah, Price, Soap, and Gaz Metal Futuristic Operator bundle for Byline COD Endowment bundle Mummy Rat Operator bundle

While most of the leaked operator skins in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded will be premium-priced bundles, we speculate that the Metal Futuristic Operator bundle for Byline will potentially be a free bundle that players will be able to unlock by simply completing a series of challenges offered in the game. However, until official confirmation, this remains mere speculation.

Release date of Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded

Bat Mascot Operator bundles (Image via Activision and YT.com/@Tridzoid)

Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded will launch on May 1, 2024, at 9 am PT. This information can be tracked from the ongoing BlackCell Battle Pass across both multiplayer titles.

Here's a list of the update's release date and time across all regions:

Pacific Time (PT): May 1, 2024, at 9 am

May 1, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): May 1, 2024, at 10 am

May 1, 2024, at 10 am Central Time (CT): May 1, 2024, at 11 am

May 1, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): May 1, 2024, at 12 pm

May 1, 2024, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): May 1, 2024, at 4 pm

May 1, 2024, at 4 pm Central European Daylight Time (CEDT): May 1, 2024, at 5 pm

May 1, 2024, at 5 pm Eastern European Time (EET): May 1, 2024, at 6 pm

May 1, 2024, at 6 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): May 1, 2024, at 9:30 pm

May 1, 2024, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): May 2, 2024, at 12 am

May 2, 2024, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): May 2, 2024, at 1 am

May 2, 2024, at 1 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): May 2, 2024, at 3 am

May 2, 2024, at 3 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): May 2, 2024, at 5 am

That's all there is to know about leaked operator skins in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded.

