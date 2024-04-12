How to unlock JAK Revenger Aftermarket Part in Warzone and MW3

The JAK Revenger Aftermarket Part in Warzone and MW3 is an exclusive aftermarket attachment for the BP50 Assault Rifle. Released in Season 3, this Aftermarket Part can only be unlocked by completing certain challenges that have been presented in the game. With this attachment, players will be able to convert the BP50 into a short-range SMG, similar to how the JAK Raven Kit works for the MCW.

This article will explore all the avenues through which you can get your hands on the brand-new JAK Revenger Aftermarket Part in Warzone and MW3. Read below for a detailed brief.

How to get JAK Revenger Aftermarket Part in Warzone and MW3

The JAK Revenger Aftermarket Part in Warzone and MW3 can be unlocked by completing Week 4 challenges. Here is an extensive list of all the Week 4 challenges offered across Warzone and MW3:

Warzone

Open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West Region of Warzone Urzikstan.

Open 20 Loot Caches in the Southern Region of Warzone Urzikstan.

Place top 10 five times in Warzone.

Get 10 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended Weapon in Warzone Battle Royale or Resurgence.

Open 20 Loot Caches in the Eastern Region Military Base in Warzone Urzikstan.

Open up to 20 loot caches in the central region of Warzone Urzikstan.

Complete 15 contracts in Warzone.

MW3 Zombies

Destroy a total of 25 Vehicles with a Recommended Weapon.

Get up to 150 Cryofreeze Kills with a Recommended SMG in Zombies.

In MW3 Zombies, get at least 300 Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle in the Medium Threat Zone.

Get up to 250 Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle with Four Cola perks active at the same time.

Get 300 Hipfire Kills with a Recommended SMG in MW3 Zombies.

Get a combined total of 750 Kills with a Recommended Pack-A-Puched SMG in MW3 Zombies.

Get 5 Rapid Kills 20 with a Recommended Assault Rifle in MW3 Zombies.

MW3 Multiplayer

Get a total of 30 Operator Kills with Alternate Ammo Equipped to a Recommended Weapon in MW3 Multiplayer.

Get up to 20 Operator Kills while Aiming Down Sights with Suppressed Recommended SMGs in MW3 Multiplayer.

Get at least 10 Operator Longshot Kills with Recommended Assault Rifles.

Get at least 20 Operator Kills shortly after Sprinting with a Recommended Assault Rifle Equipped.

Get up to 20 Operator Hipfire Kills while Moving with Recommended SMGs.

Get a total of 15 Operator Kills while Sliding or in Midair with a Recommended Weapon in MW3 Multiplayer.

Get 3 Operator Kills with 1 Magazine 10 Times with Recommended Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer.

After completing at least five of these challenges from a single category, you will be able to unlock the JAK Revenger Aftermarket Part in Warzone and MW3.

Players must note that the JAK Revenger Aftermarket Part is also available via Mystery Box in MW3 Zombies. If you're lucky, you can potentially get exclusive access to the BP50 Assault Rifle with the Aftermarket Part attached while playing MW3 Zombies.

That's all there is to know about the JAK Revenger Aftermarket Part in Warzone and MW3.

