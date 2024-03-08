SOA Subverter loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Having the best SOA Subverter loadout for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded will significantly improve your chances of winning gunfights in the game. Introduced with the mid-season Reloaded update, the SOA Subverter is a mighty battle rifle, capable of shredding down squads on its own. Pair this weapon with the right attachments, and you will surely hand players their death sentences before they even get a chance to shoot a single bullet.

This article provides players with the best loadout for the Battle Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded, detailing some of the best attachments, class setups, and other essential information.

Best SOA Subverter loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded

Best attachments (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@Metaphor)

Here is a great loadout for this overpowered Battle Rifle in MW3 Season 2 Reloaded:

Muzzle : Casus Brake L

: Casus Brake L Barrel : Dozer-90 Long Barrel

: Dozer-90 Long Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Magazine: 50 Round Mag

The Casus Brake L Muzzle will improve the rifle's aiming stability, allowing you to be more accurate on the field.

To improve your weapon's bullet velocity and range, you can opt for the Dozer-90 Long Barrel. Not only will you see enhanced range capacity with your weapon, but you will also see distinct improvements to your firing stability and recoil control.

The 50-Round Magazine is quite self-explanatory and comes in handy when combatting multiple enemies. Having a bigger magazine with a battle rifle of this caliber will provide you with enough firepower to shut down an entire team.

The SOA Subverter's recoil and gun kick will see massive improvements with the Bruen Heavy Support Grip.

Lastly, our choice of optics is the JAK Glassless Optic. Feel free to change with an optic of your choice.

Best SOA Subverter class setup and perks in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded

Here is a list of the best class setup and perks that you can pair with SOA Subverter in the game:

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear 1: Tac Mask

Tac Mask Gear 2: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Best secondary weapon for the SOA Subverter in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded

Having a powerful SMG, like the HRM 9, as your secondary weapon is essential. With its incredible fire rate and low time-to-kill, the HRM 9 serves as our go-to choice for a secondary weapon this season.

