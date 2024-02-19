Best meta weapon loadout to use in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2

The Modern Warfare 3 player base has a new meta weapon loadout in Season 2 to enjoy. The developers also introduced a long list of balance changes, inevitably shifting the class setup preferences. Fortunately, Activision has released a new Assault Rifle, the BP50, which features great fire rate and accuracy for long-range battles. However, you need a proper secondary like the fresh RAM-9 Sub Machine Gun (SMG).

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) provides a faster-paced gameplay experience compared to its battle royale counterpart. The latest meta weapon loadout revolves around the latest weapon additions that arrived with the Season 2 update: BP50 and RAM-9. You can maximize both their potentials with proper attachments and perks.

This article will highlight the best meta weapon loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2.

Best BP50 meta weapon loadout in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2

BP50 meta loadout in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Here's the most meta build for the BP50 Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 3:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: Lore-9 Heavy Barrel

Lore-9 Heavy Barrel Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: TRST-IV Grip Tape

TRST-IV Grip Tape Comb: Reliant-IX

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor muzzle increases recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range while masking your position on the radar while firing. The Lore-9 Heavy Barrel increases bullet velocity, bullet range, gun kick control, recoil control, and firing aim stability.

The 45-round extended magazine provides enough ammo to brawl with several enemy operators before committing to a reload. The TRST-IV Grip Tape rear grip increases firing aim stability, recoil control, and gun kick control.

The final attachment is the Reliant-IX comb, which increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and sprint-to-fire speed. It also boosts the total ammo reserve to increase your ability to remain in the fight for a longer time.

This makes the BP50 overpowered and is great for taking down enemies in medium and long-range gunfights.

Best RAM-9 meta weapon loadout in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2

RAM-9 meta loadout in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The latest RAM-9 SMG can shred opponents in close range with its high damage output and controllable recoil. You can equip the following attachments to create a meta RAM-9 loadout in MW3:

Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider Underbarrel: Xten Phantom-5 Handstop

Xten Phantom-5 Handstop Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Comb: Recon

Recon Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

The Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider muzzle increases vertical and horizontal recoil control and firing aim stability for improved accuracy. It also shortens your radar pings on enemy tac maps to help you protect your position. The Xten Phantom-5 Handstop underbarrel increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, vertical recoil control, and gun kick control.

The 50-round extended magazine lets you take continuous gunfights without reloading frequently. The Recon comb increases sprint-to-fire speed, ADS speed, and firing aim stability.

The HVS 3.4 Pad stock increases gun kick control, aiming idle sway, firing aim stability, and overall recoil control.

This build makes the recoil control a lot easier, and the gun naturally becomes more reliable for some medium-range combat scenarios. It is the best meta weapon loadout in Activision's multiplayer title for the new SMG.

