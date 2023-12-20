Best Striker 9 loadout Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Striker 9, a submachine gun (SMG) featured in Warzone, is part of the massive armory that includes both exclusive Modern Warfare 3 weapons and carryforward options from Modern Warfare 2. Within this diverse arsenal, there are various weapon categories best suited for specific battle situations, with SMGs proving highly effective in close-range encounters. Currently, the WSP Swarm and the Striker dominate the close-range meta.

While the Striker 9 boasts significantly low recoil, its low damage output positions it among the less favored weapons in WZ. However, this is a good option for players seeking ease of control and minimal recoil, and its performance can be further enhanced with the right attachments.

This article will highlight the best loadout for this SMG in Warzone.

Best Striker 9 loadout attachments in Warzone

Striker 9 loadout in WZ (Image via Activision and YouTube/IsaacAndersn)

The attachments mentioned below for the Striker 9 enhance the damage, extend the damage range, and provide marginal improvements in accuracy and recoil control. It's important to note that there is a trade-off with this optimized build, leading to a slight decrease in mobility.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor S

Sonic Suppressor S Barrel: Striker Elite Long Barrel

Striker Elite Long Barrel Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Round

9mm High Grain Round Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 50 round Drum

The Sonic Suppressor S muzzle serves two purposes: it muffles gunshots, keeping you off the enemy radar and simultaneously increasing bullet velocity and damage range.

The Striker Elite Long Barrel stands out as the best barrel attachment, enhancing bullet velocity, aiming idle sway, recoil control, and damage range.

The 9mm High Grain Rounds ammunition is critical for enhanced bullet velocity and damage range at the expense of a minor reduction in recoil control.

Given the weapon's low damage output, the 50 Round Drum magazine becomes essential, ensuring that there are enough bullets in the chamber to compensate for its limitations.

To compensate for the reduced mobility caused by the increased round mag, the DR-6 Handstop underbarrel attachment is important, improving aim walking speed, ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and overall movement speed.

Best Striker 9 class setup and perks

Class setup for Striker 9 (Image via Activision)

Here is the list of perks and equipments that are best for the Striker 9 loadout in Warzone:

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: Double Time (Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time)

(Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time) Perk Slot 2: Sleight of Hand (Reload faster)

(Reload faster) Perk Slot 3: Tempered (Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three)

(Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three) Perk Slot 4: Birdseye (UAVs scan faster and show the heading of the enemy for your squad; also detects ghosted players)

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

How to unlock Striker 9 in Warzone?

You must complete the Armory unlock challenge to acquire the Striker 9 in Warzone. This necessitates progressing your account to level 25 and fulfilling daily challenges. Once accomplished, you will unlock the aforementioned SMG.

Best secondary to Striker 9 in Warzone

The Striker 9 is effective for close-range battles, but its effectiveness reduces significantly at longer distances. In the WZ scenarios, you will encounter diverse battle situations that may require engagement at various distances.

To ensure versatility, it is essential to have a weapon optimized for long-range combat, such as the BAS-B battle rifle. Alternatively, the SMG can be utilized as sniper support for the KATT-AMR sniper rifle.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more Warzone weapon loadouts.