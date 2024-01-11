With the Season 1 Reloaded update set to arrive soon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, players will get their hands on a fresh SMG. Both games have seen the addition of new weapons like the RAM-7 and the XRK Stalker throughout Season 1. This pattern will be maintained in Season 1 Reloaded by the addition of two new firearms - the HRM-9 SMG and the TAQ Evolvere LMG).

The HRM-9 is a new submachine gun described as a light yet stable 9mm submachine gun for close-quarters combat, putting down enemies quickly. Its design is based on the real-life Beretta PMX. This SMG has excellent mobility and fire rate, making it a perfect fit for ruthless playstyles.

Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded: Guide to get HRM-9 SMG

The HRM-9 SMG in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

To unlock the HRM-9 SMG in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, you will have to complete an Armory Unlock Challenge once the weapon becomes available in the game.

What are Armory Unlocks, and how do you get them?

With the addition of the new Armory feature in Modern Warfare 3, you now have an additional method for unlocking weapons and other material like attachments and equipment. Unlockable items become accessible as you level up, but now you can also earn some rewards at higher levels earlier on by finishing Armory Unlock Challenges.

These are a set of tasks that grant you access to new weapons, attachments, aftermarket components, conversion kits, perks, gear, improved fields, and killstreaks in exchange for your efforts. You can gain access to these challenges only after reaching level 25, and can only complete them by successfully wrapping up daily or bonus challenges.

Armory Unlock Challenges in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Now, to gain access to Unlock Armory Challenges, you have to reach level 25 first. Here are some ways of gaining XP and leveling up fast in MW3:

1) Completing Daily Challenges

You will receive 2500 XP upon finishing a daily challenge. These are located in the upper-left corner of the lobby screen for multiplayer games. Note that the daily tasks listed here are randomized, and you can only complete up to three challenges in a single day.

2) Winning matches in Multiplayer

In contrast to losing, winning and coming out on top in matches will earn you more XP. Focus on achieving goals because they will improve your chances of winning.

3) Obtaining a lot of kills

Getting a lot of kills in the game will earn you a lot of experience points. Aside from headshots, you can also get small XP bonuses by killing your opponent in retaliation, and by exacting revenge on fallen allies.

Use the weapon you feel most comfortable with, and kill streaks when they are available, to maximize your kill total.

4) Accomplishing Objectives in a match

Over time, completing a game's objectives can earn you a respectable amount of experience points. Always concentrate on holding the target area in Hardpoint, snatching dog tags in Kill Confirmed, and capturing critical points in Domination.

5) Playing Mosh Pit Playlist

The 6v6 matches on the Mosh Pit Playlist usually run for 10-15 minutes. When you play with those little time constraints, you will receive your post-match XP reward much faster than when you play the lengthy, exhausting Ground War mode.

This is all there is to know about unlocking the HRM-9 SMG as of now. You will get to know about your daily tasks and challenges once the Season 1 Reloaded updates arrive on January 17 at 9 AM PT across all platforms.