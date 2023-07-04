What is the meaning of Hip-fire in Call of Duty?

Call of Duty titles has a long list of gunplay features that help create a fast-paced shooter environment for the community. Hip firing is one of the basic mechanics of any game that features weapons. It is commonly referred to as the act of shooting a gun without aiming down sights (ADS). This action generally causes the weapon in hand to lose a chunk of its accuracy but helps the player stay agile.

The most recent titles under Call of Duty’s wing are Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Both games feature a shared arsenal of weapons that can be used in ADS or hip fire mode. However, the hip firing method has several pros and cons that do not fit in with every class.

This article will highlight how hip firing can be beneficial in Call of Duty games.

How can hip firing help you win more Call of Duty matches?

Activision introduces new playable content to its latest Call of Duty series with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update.

The developers have ingrained a massive collection of weapons that can be equipped and used for different gunfight scenarios. The player base experiments with various loadouts after every update as the titles receive weapon adjustments to balance the playing field.

Hip firing is usually the most preferred engagement method when the enemy player is in close proximity or directly in front. This method is best for close-range combat as it makes tracking easier and can be used to check corners with ease.

With Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 maps containing buildings and structures, hip firing can easily wipe out entire squads in close range with a suitable weapon.

Unfortunately, this method becomes useless when trying to fight enemies in medium and further ranges. The randomness of the recoil and bullet spread causes most of the shots to miss, allowing the enemy to take the player down instead.

One of the most notable advantages of hip firing is that the player can maintain their mobility. The character model is also able to retain the maximum field of view in this method to spot other enemy combatants trying to ambush from the sides. ADS shooting can take a chunk of time away from the player to properly react to a situation and results in a significant loss of repositioning ability.

Which weapons are best for hip firing in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

The Sub-Machine Gun (SMG) class contains most of the weapons that are great for spraying in hip fire mode at close range. Their accuracy and bullet spread do not suffer much due to the lightweight and mobile design of the guns. This makes the SMGs a powerful tool for close-quarter combat in almost all Call of Duty titles.

The Shotguns are another member of the hip firing squad as its large bullet spread can take down any enemy player standing directly in front. These weapons are notoriously known for their high stopping power at close-range scenarios.

