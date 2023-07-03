How to easily complete the Intel Exchange mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 offers a variety of intriguing missions for players to complete. These not only add exciting challenges to this game but also provide fascinating rewards once they're accomplished. Among this title's missions is one called Intel Exchange, which is a difficult and time-consuming undertaking. In it, players must travel to Ashika Island and face tough AI bots. This puts it in the category of more difficult missions.

Intel Exchange is part of the White Lotus faction's Tier 3. Players may get puzzled while performing its tasks, so this article will act as a detailed guide on how to complete the mission easily.

Completing Intel Exchange mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Intel Exchange mission in Warzone 2 DMZ needs some dedication to complete due to the number of intricate tasks it involves. There are three objectives you need to accomplish that are part of it:

Find and Extract the Al Mazrah Shipping Intel From Room 403 of the Ashika Island Hotel

Take the Building 21 USB Stick From the Dead Drop in the Waterways

Place the Building 21 USB in the Hotel Room

After completing all three tasks, you will receive a Double Weapon XP Token (one hour) and an additional 10,000 XP. The steps below will assist you in the swift completion of this mission.

First of all, you need to deploy on Warzone 2's Ashika Island.

To begin the mission, you need to visit Room 403 of the Ashika Island Hotel. Unfortunately, its door will be locked, and you will require a Room 403 Key or a Skeleton Key to access it. So it would help if you already have either item.

If not, either of these keys can be obtained by completing HVT contracts; however, if you're lucky, you could acquire it on your first contract itself. If that doesn't happen, you'll have to continue completing them until you get it.

After getting the Room 403 Key or the Skeleton Key, proceed to the Town Centre POI on the west side. Look for a tall building near the waterway. This is the Ashika Island Hotel.

Ashika Island Hotel location (Image via Activision)

Get inside the building and proceed to its top floor. On the left side, you will see the Room 403.

Unlock it and head inside. Next to the bed, on the table, you will see the Al Mazrah Shipping Intel. Grab it and stow it into your backpack.

Al Mazrah Shipping Intel location (Image via Activision)

You must now make your way to the waterway, which has three entrances. It is recommended that you take the main entrance located at the Town Center POI, which should conveniently be near your current location.

Then, navigate to the center of the map, where the submarine is located. Expect to face powerful AI opponents here, including a Juggernaut, so be prepared to fight.

Near the submarine, you will see the dead drop; interact with it and take the Building 21 USB Stick. Store it in your backpack, and you will have completed the second task.

Now, you need to visit Room 403 again and place that USB stick in the same place where you took the Al Mazrah Shipping intel from. Once done, your third task will be completed.

Finally, you need to exfil from the region with the Al Mazrah Shipping intel.

With that, you will have successfully completed the Intel Exchange mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

