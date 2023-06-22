When is the next Double XP event for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?

The popular Double XP event in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is almost approaching. It will provide Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP, allowing players to grind the title and swiftly level up their weapons, battlepass, and ranks with double the experience points received throughout the event.

Activision usually holds the Double XP event on weekends to encourage players to spend considerably more time in-game as they escape their everyday chores/work.

The following article will provide all the necessary information about the forthcoming Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Double XP event.

Double XP event is coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Earn Double Player, Weapon, and Battle Pass XP in Call of Duty The writing is on the walls - 2XP is comingEarn Double Player, Weapon, and Battle Pass XP in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII from June 23 (10 AM PT) - June 26 (10 AM PT) The writing is on the walls - 2XP is coming 🎨Earn Double Player, Weapon, and Battle Pass XP in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII from June 23 (10 AM PT) - June 26 (10 AM PT) 📈 https://t.co/JBq6PBttBh

Season 4 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 added three new weapons and a new Battle Pass. The new weapons can be unlocked by reaching and completing the specific tier on which the weapons are available. But it takes a lot of time to complete the BP and level up weapons. In this case, the Double XP event greatly benefits players since they get twice as many experience points as normal for their efforts.

To get the most out of the weapons, you'll need to max out their level, which might be difficult. Thankfully, with this event, you can effortlessly rank up. Furthermore, the primary purpose is to grind and progress in every aspect. Account and weapon levels may be raised, granting players access to more attachments, weapons, and even Killstreaks.

The tricky part is that each attachment can only be obtained by leveling up a certain weapon; thus, players must max out every available weapon to access all of the game's offerings. This event will be a terrific option for players who suffer from time constraints.

Schedule for Double XP Event

The event is set to begin on all platforms on June 23 at 10 am PT. On the other hand, PlayStation players may experience the event one day before it goes live, on June 22.

The release date, end date, and time of the Double XP event are stated below for each region across the globe:

June 23 - 26, 2023, 10 am PT (US West Coast)

June 23 - 26, 2023, 12 am CT (Illinois)

June 23 - 26, 2023, 1 pm ET (US East Coast)

June 23 - 26, 2023, 5 pm GMT (UK)

June 23 - 26, 2023, 7 pm CEST (Central Europe)

June 23 - 26, 2023, 8 pm MSK (Moscow)

June 23 - 26, 2023, 10:30 pm IST (India)

June 24 - 27, 2023, 1 pm CST (China)

June 24 - 27, 2023, 2 am JST (Japan)

June 24 - 27, 2023, 3 am AEST (Australia)

June 24 - 27, 2023, 5 am NZDT (New Zealand)

