All weapon changes in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded: M4 buff, Cronen Squall nerf, and more

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Aug 30, 2023 21:42 IST
Two Operators aiming down their sights while riding a boat.
All weapon changes in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded discussed (Image via Activision)

The Season 5 Reloaded patch notes for Warzone 2 are finally underway, entailing all tiny changes to the weapons. Popular weapons such as the M4 have received tremendous buffs this time. Similarly, firearms deemed meta in earlier updates have faced the brunt of the nerf hammer. Unlike the previous patches, this update focuses on balancing the stats of mostly Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, and Sniper Rifles.

Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded update is set to introduce new content, including a new map, three new weapons, Operators such as Lara Croft, and more. But that's not all. Each update changes the weapons to ensure that no single gun/class dominates the meta. Keeping up with this agenda, the Season 5 Reloaded has introduced numerous buffs and nerfs.

Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded: All the weapon nerfs and buffs

The Season 5 Reloaded patch for Warzone 2 has brought more buffs than nerfs, making the unpopular weapons more viable. Chimera, M4, FR Avancer, and Lachmann 556 are just a few Assault Rifles among many that received buffs. On the other hand, weapons such as M13C, Cronen Squall, and Launchers have been nerfed.

With that said, here are all the detailed buffs and nerfs in the Season 5 Reloaded update in Warzone 2 as per the patch notes:

Assault Rifles

Chimera | WZ Only

  • Close damage increased
  • Far damage increased
  • Head damage multiplier increased
  • Lower torso damage multiplier increased

FR Avancer | WZ Only

  • Close damage increased
  • Far damage increased
  • Reduced hip spread

ISO Hemlock | WZ Only

  • Close-mid damage range decreased
  • Mid damage range decreased

Lachmann-556 | WZ Only

  • Head damage multiplier increased
  • Neck damage multiplier increased
  • Upper torso damage multiplier increased

M13B | WZ Only

  • All location damage multipliers increased

M13C | WZ Only

  • Close damage increased
  • Mid damage increased
  • All location damage multipliers increased

M4 | WZ Only

  • Close damage range increased
  • Close-mid damage range increased

STB 556 | WZ Only

  • Head damage multiplier increased

Tempus Razorback | WZ Only

  • Close damage range increased
  • Close-mid damage range increased

Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall | WZ Only

  • Head damage multiplier decreased
  • Neck damage multiplier decreased
  • Upper torso damage multiplier decreased
  • Lower torso damage multiplier decreased
  • Limb damage multipliers decreased

Launchers

  • All Launchers have had their damage against Players decreased | WZ Only

Light Machine Guns

RPK | WZ Only

  • Close-mid damage decreased
  • Close damage range decreased
  • Headshot damage multiplier increased

Sakin MG38 | WZ Only

  • Neck damage multiplier decreased
  • Upper torso damage multiplier decreased
  • Limb damage multipliers decreased

Marksman Rifles

SA-B 50

  • Increased ADS speed
  • Increased ADS movement speed

Lockwood MK2 | WZ Only

  • All location damage multipliers increased
  • Increased ADS speed
  • Increased ADS movement speed

Sniper Rifles

Carrack .300

  • Increased ADS to hip transition speed
  • Increased hip movement speed
  • Increased sprint speed

FJX Imperium

  • Increased ADS speed
  • Increased ADS movement speed
  • Small reduction in the hip spread

Shotguns

Bryson 800 | WZ Only

  • Lower limb damage multipliers increased

Bryson 890 | WZ Only

  • Lower limb damage multipliers increased

Submachine Guns

BAS-P | WZ Only

  • Neck damage multipliers increased
  • Upper torso damage multipliers increased
  • Lower torso damage multipliers increased
  • Limb damage multipliers increased

Fennec 45 | WZ Only

  • Neck damage multiplier increased
  • Upper torso damage multiplier increased

VEL 46 | WZ Only

  • Limb damage multipliers increased

Lachmann Sub

  • Adjusted stats on FT Mobile Stock to increase mobility

PDSW 258

  • Minor adjustment to ironsights to better align with bullet trajectory

That covers all the weapon balances in the Season 5 Reloaded update of Warzone 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone 2 news.

