All weapon changes in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded: M4 buff, Cronen Squall nerf, and more

The Season 5 Reloaded patch notes for Warzone 2 are finally underway, entailing all tiny changes to the weapons. Popular weapons such as the M4 have received tremendous buffs this time. Similarly, firearms deemed meta in earlier updates have faced the brunt of the nerf hammer. Unlike the previous patches, this update focuses on balancing the stats of mostly Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, and Sniper Rifles.

Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded update is set to introduce new content, including a new map, three new weapons, Operators such as Lara Croft, and more. But that's not all. Each update changes the weapons to ensure that no single gun/class dominates the meta. Keeping up with this agenda, the Season 5 Reloaded has introduced numerous buffs and nerfs.

Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded: All the weapon nerfs and buffs

The Season 5 Reloaded patch for Warzone 2 has brought more buffs than nerfs, making the unpopular weapons more viable. Chimera, M4, FR Avancer, and Lachmann 556 are just a few Assault Rifles among many that received buffs. On the other hand, weapons such as M13C, Cronen Squall, and Launchers have been nerfed.

With that said, here are all the detailed buffs and nerfs in the Season 5 Reloaded update in Warzone 2 as per the patch notes:

Assault Rifles

Chimera | WZ Only

Close damage increased

Far damage increased

Head damage multiplier increased

Lower torso damage multiplier increased

FR Avancer | WZ Only

Close damage increased

Far damage increased

Reduced hip spread

ISO Hemlock | WZ Only

Close-mid damage range decreased

Mid damage range decreased

Lachmann-556 | WZ Only

Head damage multiplier increased

Neck damage multiplier increased

Upper torso damage multiplier increased

M13B | WZ Only

All location damage multipliers increased

M13C | WZ Only

Close damage increased

Mid damage increased

All location damage multipliers increased

M4 | WZ Only

Close damage range increased

Close-mid damage range increased

STB 556 | WZ Only

Head damage multiplier increased

Tempus Razorback | WZ Only

Close damage range increased

Close-mid damage range increased

Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall | WZ Only

Head damage multiplier decreased

Neck damage multiplier decreased

Upper torso damage multiplier decreased

Lower torso damage multiplier decreased

Limb damage multipliers decreased

Launchers

All Launchers have had their damage against Players decreased | WZ Only

Light Machine Guns

RPK | WZ Only

Close-mid damage decreased

Close damage range decreased

Headshot damage multiplier increased

Sakin MG38 | WZ Only

Neck damage multiplier decreased

Upper torso damage multiplier decreased

Limb damage multipliers decreased

Marksman Rifles

SA-B 50

Increased ADS speed

Increased ADS movement speed

Lockwood MK2 | WZ Only

All location damage multipliers increased

Increased ADS speed

Increased ADS movement speed

Sniper Rifles

Carrack .300

Increased ADS to hip transition speed

Increased hip movement speed

Increased sprint speed

FJX Imperium

Increased ADS speed

Increased ADS movement speed

Small reduction in the hip spread

Shotguns

Bryson 800 | WZ Only

Lower limb damage multipliers increased

Bryson 890 | WZ Only

Lower limb damage multipliers increased

Submachine Guns

BAS-P | WZ Only

Neck damage multipliers increased

Upper torso damage multipliers increased

Lower torso damage multipliers increased

Limb damage multipliers increased

Fennec 45 | WZ Only

Neck damage multiplier increased

Upper torso damage multiplier increased

VEL 46 | WZ Only

Limb damage multipliers increased

Lachmann Sub

Adjusted stats on FT Mobile Stock to increase mobility

PDSW 258

Minor adjustment to ironsights to better align with bullet trajectory

That covers all the weapon balances in the Season 5 Reloaded update of Warzone 2.