All weapon changes in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded: M4 buff, Cronen Squall nerf, and more

The Season 5 Reloaded patch notes for Warzone 2 are finally underway, entailing all tiny changes to the weapons. Popular weapons such as the M4 have received tremendous buffs this time. Similarly, firearms deemed meta in earlier updates have faced the brunt of the nerf hammer. Unlike the previous patches, this update focuses on balancing the stats of mostly Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, and Sniper Rifles.
Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded update is set to introduce new content, including a new map, three new weapons, Operators such as Lara Croft, and more. But that's not all. Each update changes the weapons to ensure that no single gun/class dominates the meta. Keeping up with this agenda, the Season 5 Reloaded has introduced numerous buffs and nerfs.
Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded: All the weapon nerfs and buffs
The Season 5 Reloaded patch for Warzone 2 has brought more buffs than nerfs, making the unpopular weapons more viable. Chimera, M4, FR Avancer, and Lachmann 556 are just a few Assault Rifles among many that received buffs. On the other hand, weapons such as M13C, Cronen Squall, and Launchers have been nerfed.
With that said, here are all the detailed buffs and nerfs in the Season 5 Reloaded update in Warzone 2 as per the patch notes:
Assault Rifles
Chimera | WZ Only
- Close damage increased
- Far damage increased
- Head damage multiplier increased
- Lower torso damage multiplier increased
FR Avancer | WZ Only
- Close damage increased
- Far damage increased
- Reduced hip spread
ISO Hemlock | WZ Only
- Close-mid damage range decreased
- Mid damage range decreased
Lachmann-556 | WZ Only
- Head damage multiplier increased
- Neck damage multiplier increased
- Upper torso damage multiplier increased
M13B | WZ Only
- All location damage multipliers increased
M13C | WZ Only
- Close damage increased
- Mid damage increased
- All location damage multipliers increased
M4 | WZ Only
- Close damage range increased
- Close-mid damage range increased
STB 556 | WZ Only
- Head damage multiplier increased
Tempus Razorback | WZ Only
- Close damage range increased
- Close-mid damage range increased
Battle Rifles
Cronen Squall | WZ Only
- Head damage multiplier decreased
- Neck damage multiplier decreased
- Upper torso damage multiplier decreased
- Lower torso damage multiplier decreased
- Limb damage multipliers decreased
Launchers
- All Launchers have had their damage against Players decreased | WZ Only
Light Machine Guns
RPK | WZ Only
- Close-mid damage decreased
- Close damage range decreased
- Headshot damage multiplier increased
Sakin MG38 | WZ Only
- Neck damage multiplier decreased
- Upper torso damage multiplier decreased
- Limb damage multipliers decreased
Marksman Rifles
SA-B 50
- Increased ADS speed
- Increased ADS movement speed
Lockwood MK2 | WZ Only
- All location damage multipliers increased
- Increased ADS speed
- Increased ADS movement speed
Sniper Rifles
Carrack .300
- Increased ADS to hip transition speed
- Increased hip movement speed
- Increased sprint speed
FJX Imperium
- Increased ADS speed
- Increased ADS movement speed
- Small reduction in the hip spread
Shotguns
Bryson 800 | WZ Only
- Lower limb damage multipliers increased
Bryson 890 | WZ Only
- Lower limb damage multipliers increased
Submachine Guns
BAS-P | WZ Only
- Neck damage multipliers increased
- Upper torso damage multipliers increased
- Lower torso damage multipliers increased
- Limb damage multipliers increased
Fennec 45 | WZ Only
- Neck damage multiplier increased
- Upper torso damage multiplier increased
VEL 46 | WZ Only
- Limb damage multipliers increased
Lachmann Sub
- Adjusted stats on FT Mobile Stock to increase mobility
PDSW 258
- Minor adjustment to ironsights to better align with bullet trajectory
That covers all the weapon balances in the Season 5 Reloaded update of Warzone 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone 2 news.