Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New weapons, maps, Ranked Play changes, and more

The Season 5 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 just went live, and it brings several changes to the Multiplayer mode of the game. The mid-season patch not only introduces four new weapons and a new 6v6 core map but also brings several adjustments to the stats of the various weapons in the game's armory. Alongside that, the latest update has also fixed several bugs that were causing issues in the title.

With the launch of the Season 5 Reloaded patch, the developer has also released its corresponding patch note, which lists all the changes that have been made to the game.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes

Global

Battle Pass

Battle Pass of Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Three New Weapons, All in Limited-Time Battle Pass Sector

All Operators report to the AO’s previously classified sector.

Three new weapons will all be available first in Battle Map Sector E0. Those who complete Sector E2 or who participated in the Faction Showdown Limited Time Event for Task Force 141 will be able to access Sector E0, which was previously classified.

In addition to a 30-minute Double XP Token and a 30-minute Double Weapon XP Token, which have their own challenges, this Sector includes the following weapons: the 9mm Daemon, Lachmann Shroud, and the Pickaxe.

Operators

Mace has been added as an operator in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Mace

Once a U.S. Ranger and Jackal, now the vicious reinforcement for Shadow Company… Mace is back.

Lara Croft has been added as an operator in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Lara Croft

Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft arrives as a Store Bundle Operator in Season 05 Reloaded! Experience the legendary adventurer, famous archeologist, and ultimate expert in the fields of archery, dual pistols, and other small-arms combat.

21 Savage has been added as an operator in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

21 Savage

Prepare to go savage when the Slaughter King himself arrives in Call of Duty.

Events

A new set of Faction Showdown challenges has been added in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Faction Showdown Weapon Camo Challenges

Following the Faction Showdown Event earlier this season, Season 05 Reloaded brings new camo challenges!

Complete a weapon category Camo Challenge to unlock a Weapon Camo for that entire category.

Complete all ten challenges to unlock the Mastery Weapon Camo, which can be equipped on all weapons once unlocked, and an event mastery Charm.

The challenges include:

Assault Rifles: Get 250 Operator Kills with an Assault Rifle

Battle Rifles: Get 40 Operator Kills while Prone with a Battle Rifle

Marksman Rifles: Get 40 Operator Kills while using a Suppressed Marksman Rifle

Launchers: Get 75 Enemy Kills using Launchers

LMGs: Get 30 Operator Longshot Kills using an LMG

Melee: Get 30 Enemy kills using Melee weapons

Handguns: Get 50 Enemy Headshot Kills with a handgun

Shotguns: Get three Operator Kills without Dying 10 times using a Shotgun

SMGs: Get 100 Operator Headshot Kills with an SMG

Sniper Rifles: Get 50 Operator Headshot Kills with a Sniper Rifle

Vehicle Camo challenges have been added in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Vehicle Camo Challenges

In addition to Weapon Camo Challenges, Season 05 Reloaded will also feature a brand-new Vehicle Camo Challenge.

Unlike the Weapon Camo Challenges, you can complete six of the 12 available challenges to unlock the Mastery Rewards, which are a new Weapon Blueprint, a Loading Screen, and an Emblem.

However, if you want that camouflage on all 12 vehicle types, then rev up those engines and prepare for combat across DMZ, Battle Royale, and other Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II modes.

Updated challenges include:

JLTV: Get 30 Enemy kills by running them over with the vehicle

Armored Truck (DMZ Only): Ram five enemy vehicles at high speed

ATV: Stay in the air while in the vehicle for five seconds

Heavy Tank: Get 20 Operator kills with either turret

Hatchback: Get 10 Operator kills while leaning out of the vehicle

Light Helo: Refuel your helicopter at 10 different gas stations

PWC: Visit five POIs while driving the vehicle

Armored Patrol Boat: Get 20 Enemy kills with the boat turret

Dirt Bike: Perform 20 air tricks with the Dirt Bike

MRAP: Get 30 Operator kills using the turrets on the MRAP

Weapons

New Weapons

Pickaxe has been added as a melee weapon in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Pickaxe (Melee)

This heavy-duty Melee Weapon enables quiet and deadly operations behind enemy lines with viable damage and range.

Unlocked via Weapon Challenge in Battle Pass Limited Time Sector.

9mm Daemon is the new handgun in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

9mm Daemon (Handgun)

This modern, tactical pistol chambered in 9mm is deadly from the hip and features a best-in-class semi-automatic fire rate.

Unlocked via Weapon Challenge in Battle Pass Limited Time Sector.

The Lachmann Shroud SMG is the new silent killer of Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Lachmann Shroud (Submachine Gun)

This stealthy and lethal 9mm submachine gun features burst and semi-auto fire modes, which allow for considerable mobility and stopping power out to the mid-range.

Unlocked via Weapon Challenge in Battle Pass Limited Time Sector.

Weapon Balancing

» Handguns «

FTAC Siege

Increased close-mid distance damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

» Submachine Guns «

Lachmann Sub

Adjusted stats on FT Mobile Stock to increase mobility

PDSW 258

Minor adjustment to ironsights to better align with bullet trajectory

ISO 45

Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

Lachmann Sub

Reduced close-distance damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

» Assault Rifles «

FR Avancer

Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

Reduced hip spread

Tempus Razorback

Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

M16

Increased close-mid distance damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

Kastov 74u

Reduced damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

ISO Hemlock

Reduced mid-far distance damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

» Battle Rifles «

TAQ-V

Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

Cronen Squall

Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

SO-14

Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

Lachman 762

Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

» Shotguns «

Lockwood 300

Reduced mid-distance damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

Slugs and HE slugs attachments:

Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

Increased long-range damage amount | Modern Warfare 2 only

Bryson 890

Slightly reduced damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

Slugs and HE slugs attachments:

Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

Bryson 800

Slightly reduced mid-distance damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

Slugs and HE slugs:

Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

Increased long-range damage amount | Modern Warfare 2 only

» Marksman Rifles «

SA-B 50

Increased ADS speed

Increased ADS movement speed

Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

Lockwood MK2

Increased ADS speed

Increased ADS movement speed

SP-R 208

Increased long-distance damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

EBR 14

Reduced damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only

» Light Machine Guns «

HCR 56

Increased mid-distance damage range | MW 2 only

Rapp H

Increased mid-distance damage range | MW only

» Sniper Rifles «

Carrack .300

Increased close-range damage | MW 2 only

Increased upper arm location damage | MW 2 only

Increased long-distance damage range | MW 2 only

Increased ADS to hip transition speed

Increased hip movement speed

Increased sprint speed

FJX Imperium

Increased ADS speed

Increased ADS movement speed

Small reduction to hip spread

Signal 50

Reduced close distance damage range | MW 2 only

SP-X 80

Reduced damage range | MW 2 only

SOCIAL

“Play Again” in Multiplayer

After each match, all Players – or, specifically, solo Players and designated Party Leaders – on the same team can opt to stick together for the next match.

Friend Recommender

Built for those looking to find new squadmates, Friend Recommender works in two ways:

Suggesting Friends of Friends, a helpful feature for the whole squad to get connected with one another.

A new, dynamic system that suggests new friends to play with.

GLOBAL BUG FIXES

Adjustments

Players are no longer able to activate killstreaks from the driver or turret position of certain vehicles

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where meleeing with a Throwing Knife equipped could down fully armored players in one hit

Fixed an issue that could cause players to spawn in without a weapon equipped

Fixed an issue where GS Magna platinum challenges were not contributing to the polyatomic unlock progress

Fixed an issue where Bipods were floating when mounted

Fixed an issue where Players were prompted to Rejoin a match after being eliminated and disconnecting

Fixed an issue where focused sniper kills wouldn’t track under some conditions

Fixed an issue where the Platinum Challenge for the GS Magna would not count towards the Polyatomic Challenges unlock requirement

Fixed an issue where the Platinum Challenge camo category does not track the completion of the Gold Camo Challenge for the Crossbow

Fixed an issue where incendiary ammunition does not unlock by leveling the Cronen Squall to Level 19

Fixed an issue where the Firing Range is not accessible through the Gunsmith menu when the Player is in a Raid or Private Match

Fixed an issue where the challenge for the Akimbo FTAC Siege attachment does not show progress

Fixed an issue where the Soul Sever death effect would not occur when equipped to the ISO Hemlock

Fixed an issue where ascenders were sometimes missing sounds

Fixed an issue where bullet sounds weren’t playing on water impacts

Fixed an issue where hostage pickup sounds were sometimes doubled

Multiplayer

Maps

DRC Zone-1 is the brand new 6v6 core map of Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

New Map

DRC — Zone 1 (Core 6v6)

The Visitor Center adjacent to Building 21 will now welcome all kinds of combat. Focused on fast-paced combat and designed with several shortcuts and flanking routes, DRC — Zone 1 is built for frenetic action.

Playlist

New Modes

Gunfight Snipers is a brand new game mode in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Gunfight Snipers

Leave the Secondaries, Lethals, and Tacticals at home — Gunfight Snipers is for the sharpshooting duos who believe themselves to be masters of Sniper and Marksman Rifles.

4v4 Faceoff

Expanded by one Player per team, 4v4 Faceoff is for those seeking the fast-action gameplay of small-team cage matches, the ultimate compliment to Gunfight is back! Use your own Loadouts, forget Killstreaks, and play modes like Team Deathmatch and Kill Confirmed on all the Modern Warfare II Gunfight maps.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue in Bounty where the HVT objective icons would not clear properly if a Player disconnected while being the HVT

Fixed an issue in Knock Out where the announcer would state that the match timer had elapsed when there was still time on the clock

Fixed an issue in Prisoner Rescue where the hostage would be stuck T-posing if the carrier was killed in an invalid drop location

Fixed an issue where a placeholder was present after the Player was killed by APC cannon fire in Big Capture the Flag

Fixed an issue that allowed Field Upgrades and Killstreaks to be used on 2v2 Maps across all game modes

Fixed an issue that allows Field Upgrades to be used in Havoc Private Matches

Fixed various collision issues across a number of Multiplayer maps

Fixed a number of floating assets across a number of Multiplayer maps

Added miscellaneous audio fixes across a number of Multiplayer maps

MWII Ranked Play

Season 5 Reloaded brings several changes to the Ranked Play mode of MW 2 (Image via Activision)

Season 05 Reminders

MWII Ranked Play Rewards are eligible for Modern Warfare III Carry Forward.

Learn more about Modern Warfare III Carry Forward at the Call of Duty Blog.

Season 05 Win Rewards

Throughout the Season 05, Players can earn the following rewards:

5 Wins: ‘Season 05 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker

10 Wins: Pro Re-Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint

25 Wins: ‘Big Brain Plays’ Weapon Charm

50 Wins: ‘Heating Up’ Large Weapon Decal

75 Wins: ‘MWII Ranked Play Season 05’ Loading Screen

100 Wins: ‘MWII Season 05 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

End of Season Division Rewards

At the end of each Season, Players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.

Skill Division Skins:

Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked, they can be permanently used in the following Seasons and anywhere you play:

Top 250: Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward.

Gold - Iridescent: Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor,’ ‘Platinum Competitor,’ ‘Diamond Competitor,’ ‘Crimson Competitor,’ or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season.

Seasonal Division Rewards

Each Ranked Play Season in Season 5 Reloaded features a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the Player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season.

Rewards Update

Starting in Season 05, players will continue to earn Emblems associated with their highest attained Division. Those who climb into Gold and above will obtain a new reward each season where we previously offered a Weapon Charm. For Season 05, we're kicking off this new reward rotation with Season Division Camos.

The Season 05 rewards are as follows:

Top 250: ‘Season 05 Top 250’ Animated Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card

Players must be in the Top 250 Division at the end of the Season to qualify for these rewards.

Iridescent: ‘Season 05 Iridescent’ Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card

Crimson: ‘Season 05 Crimson’ Weapon Camo and Emblem

Diamond: ‘Season 05 Diamond’ Weapon Camo and Emblem

Platinum: ‘Season 05 Platinum’ Weapon Camo and Emblem

Gold: ‘Season 05 Gold’ Weapon Camo and Emblem

Silver: Emblem

Bronze: Emblem

Ranked Play First Place: The Player who finishes Season 05 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.

The Season 5 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 is currently live on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.