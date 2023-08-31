Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New weapons, maps, Ranked Play changes, and more

The Season 5 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 just went live, and it brings several changes to the Multiplayer mode of the game. The mid-season patch not only introduces four new weapons and a new 6v6 core map but also brings several adjustments to the stats of the various weapons in the game's armory. Alongside that, the latest update has also fixed several bugs that were causing issues in the title.
With the launch of the Season 5 Reloaded patch, the developer has also released its corresponding patch note, which lists all the changes that have been made to the game.
Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes
Global
Battle Pass
Three New Weapons, All in Limited-Time Battle Pass Sector
All Operators report to the AO’s previously classified sector.
Three new weapons will all be available first in Battle Map Sector E0. Those who complete Sector E2 or who participated in the Faction Showdown Limited Time Event for Task Force 141 will be able to access Sector E0, which was previously classified.
In addition to a 30-minute Double XP Token and a 30-minute Double Weapon XP Token, which have their own challenges, this Sector includes the following weapons: the 9mm Daemon, Lachmann Shroud, and the Pickaxe.
Operators
Mace
- Once a U.S. Ranger and Jackal, now the vicious reinforcement for Shadow Company… Mace is back.
Lara Croft
- Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft arrives as a Store Bundle Operator in Season 05 Reloaded! Experience the legendary adventurer, famous archeologist, and ultimate expert in the fields of archery, dual pistols, and other small-arms combat.
21 Savage
- Prepare to go savage when the Slaughter King himself arrives in Call of Duty.
Events
Faction Showdown Weapon Camo Challenges
Following the Faction Showdown Event earlier this season, Season 05 Reloaded brings new camo challenges!
Complete a weapon category Camo Challenge to unlock a Weapon Camo for that entire category.
Complete all ten challenges to unlock the Mastery Weapon Camo, which can be equipped on all weapons once unlocked, and an event mastery Charm.
The challenges include:
- Assault Rifles: Get 250 Operator Kills with an Assault Rifle
- Battle Rifles: Get 40 Operator Kills while Prone with a Battle Rifle
- Marksman Rifles: Get 40 Operator Kills while using a Suppressed Marksman Rifle
- Launchers: Get 75 Enemy Kills using Launchers
- LMGs: Get 30 Operator Longshot Kills using an LMG
- Melee: Get 30 Enemy kills using Melee weapons
- Handguns: Get 50 Enemy Headshot Kills with a handgun
- Shotguns: Get three Operator Kills without Dying 10 times using a Shotgun
- SMGs: Get 100 Operator Headshot Kills with an SMG
- Sniper Rifles: Get 50 Operator Headshot Kills with a Sniper Rifle
Vehicle Camo Challenges
In addition to Weapon Camo Challenges, Season 05 Reloaded will also feature a brand-new Vehicle Camo Challenge.
Unlike the Weapon Camo Challenges, you can complete six of the 12 available challenges to unlock the Mastery Rewards, which are a new Weapon Blueprint, a Loading Screen, and an Emblem.
However, if you want that camouflage on all 12 vehicle types, then rev up those engines and prepare for combat across DMZ, Battle Royale, and other Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II modes.
Updated challenges include:
- JLTV: Get 30 Enemy kills by running them over with the vehicle
- Armored Truck (DMZ Only): Ram five enemy vehicles at high speed
- ATV: Stay in the air while in the vehicle for five seconds
- Heavy Tank: Get 20 Operator kills with either turret
- Hatchback: Get 10 Operator kills while leaning out of the vehicle
- Light Helo: Refuel your helicopter at 10 different gas stations
- PWC: Visit five POIs while driving the vehicle
- Armored Patrol Boat: Get 20 Enemy kills with the boat turret
- Dirt Bike: Perform 20 air tricks with the Dirt Bike
- MRAP: Get 30 Operator kills using the turrets on the MRAP
Weapons
New Weapons
Pickaxe (Melee)
- This heavy-duty Melee Weapon enables quiet and deadly operations behind enemy lines with viable damage and range.
- Unlocked via Weapon Challenge in Battle Pass Limited Time Sector.
9mm Daemon (Handgun)
- This modern, tactical pistol chambered in 9mm is deadly from the hip and features a best-in-class semi-automatic fire rate.
- Unlocked via Weapon Challenge in Battle Pass Limited Time Sector.
Lachmann Shroud (Submachine Gun)
- This stealthy and lethal 9mm submachine gun features burst and semi-auto fire modes, which allow for considerable mobility and stopping power out to the mid-range.
- Unlocked via Weapon Challenge in Battle Pass Limited Time Sector.
Weapon Balancing
» Handguns «
FTAC Siege
- Increased close-mid distance damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
» Submachine Guns «
Lachmann Sub
- Adjusted stats on FT Mobile Stock to increase mobility
PDSW 258
- Minor adjustment to ironsights to better align with bullet trajectory
ISO 45
- Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
Lachmann Sub
- Reduced close-distance damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
» Assault Rifles «
FR Avancer
- Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
- Reduced hip spread
Tempus Razorback
- Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
M16
- Increased close-mid distance damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
Kastov 74u
- Reduced damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
ISO Hemlock
- Reduced mid-far distance damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
» Battle Rifles «
TAQ-V
- Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
Cronen Squall
- Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
SO-14
- Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
Lachman 762
- Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
» Shotguns «
Lockwood 300
- Reduced mid-distance damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
- Slugs and HE slugs attachments:
- Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
- Increased long-range damage amount | Modern Warfare 2 only
Bryson 890
- Slightly reduced damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
- Slugs and HE slugs attachments:
- Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
Bryson 800
- Slightly reduced mid-distance damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
- Slugs and HE slugs:
- Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
- Increased long-range damage amount | Modern Warfare 2 only
» Marksman Rifles «
SA-B 50
- Increased ADS speed
- Increased ADS movement speed
- Increased damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
Lockwood MK2
- Increased ADS speed
- Increased ADS movement speed
SP-R 208
- Increased long-distance damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
EBR 14
- Reduced damage range | Modern Warfare 2 only
» Light Machine Guns «
HCR 56
- Increased mid-distance damage range | MW 2 only
Rapp H
- Increased mid-distance damage range | MW only
» Sniper Rifles «
Carrack .300
- Increased close-range damage | MW 2 only
- Increased upper arm location damage | MW 2 only
- Increased long-distance damage range | MW 2 only
- Increased ADS to hip transition speed
- Increased hip movement speed
- Increased sprint speed
FJX Imperium
- Increased ADS speed
- Increased ADS movement speed
- Small reduction to hip spread
Signal 50
- Reduced close distance damage range | MW 2 only
SP-X 80
- Reduced damage range | MW 2 only
SOCIAL
“Play Again” in Multiplayer
- After each match, all Players – or, specifically, solo Players and designated Party Leaders – on the same team can opt to stick together for the next match.
Friend Recommender
Built for those looking to find new squadmates, Friend Recommender works in two ways:
- Suggesting Friends of Friends, a helpful feature for the whole squad to get connected with one another.
- A new, dynamic system that suggests new friends to play with.
GLOBAL BUG FIXES
Adjustments
- Players are no longer able to activate killstreaks from the driver or turret position of certain vehicles
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where meleeing with a Throwing Knife equipped could down fully armored players in one hit
- Fixed an issue that could cause players to spawn in without a weapon equipped
- Fixed an issue where GS Magna platinum challenges were not contributing to the polyatomic unlock progress
- Fixed an issue where Bipods were floating when mounted
- Fixed an issue where Players were prompted to Rejoin a match after being eliminated and disconnecting
- Fixed an issue where focused sniper kills wouldn’t track under some conditions
- Fixed an issue where the Platinum Challenge for the GS Magna would not count towards the Polyatomic Challenges unlock requirement
- Fixed an issue where the Platinum Challenge camo category does not track the completion of the Gold Camo Challenge for the Crossbow
- Fixed an issue where incendiary ammunition does not unlock by leveling the Cronen Squall to Level 19
- Fixed an issue where the Firing Range is not accessible through the Gunsmith menu when the Player is in a Raid or Private Match
- Fixed an issue where the challenge for the Akimbo FTAC Siege attachment does not show progress
- Fixed an issue where the Soul Sever death effect would not occur when equipped to the ISO Hemlock
- Fixed an issue where ascenders were sometimes missing sounds
- Fixed an issue where bullet sounds weren’t playing on water impacts
- Fixed an issue where hostage pickup sounds were sometimes doubled
Multiplayer
Maps
New Map
DRC — Zone 1 (Core 6v6)
The Visitor Center adjacent to Building 21 will now welcome all kinds of combat. Focused on fast-paced combat and designed with several shortcuts and flanking routes, DRC — Zone 1 is built for frenetic action.
Playlist
New Modes
Gunfight Snipers
Leave the Secondaries, Lethals, and Tacticals at home — Gunfight Snipers is for the sharpshooting duos who believe themselves to be masters of Sniper and Marksman Rifles.
4v4 Faceoff
Expanded by one Player per team, 4v4 Faceoff is for those seeking the fast-action gameplay of small-team cage matches, the ultimate compliment to Gunfight is back! Use your own Loadouts, forget Killstreaks, and play modes like Team Deathmatch and Kill Confirmed on all the Modern Warfare II Gunfight maps.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue in Bounty where the HVT objective icons would not clear properly if a Player disconnected while being the HVT
- Fixed an issue in Knock Out where the announcer would state that the match timer had elapsed when there was still time on the clock
- Fixed an issue in Prisoner Rescue where the hostage would be stuck T-posing if the carrier was killed in an invalid drop location
- Fixed an issue where a placeholder was present after the Player was killed by APC cannon fire in Big Capture the Flag
- Fixed an issue that allowed Field Upgrades and Killstreaks to be used on 2v2 Maps across all game modes
- Fixed an issue that allows Field Upgrades to be used in Havoc Private Matches
- Fixed various collision issues across a number of Multiplayer maps
- Fixed a number of floating assets across a number of Multiplayer maps
- Added miscellaneous audio fixes across a number of Multiplayer maps
MWII Ranked Play
Season 05 Reminders
MWII Ranked Play Rewards are eligible for Modern Warfare III Carry Forward.
Learn more about Modern Warfare III Carry Forward at the Call of Duty Blog.
Season 05 Win Rewards
- Throughout the Season 05, Players can earn the following rewards:
- 5 Wins: ‘Season 05 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker
- 10 Wins: Pro Re-Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint
- 25 Wins: ‘Big Brain Plays’ Weapon Charm
- 50 Wins: ‘Heating Up’ Large Weapon Decal
- 75 Wins: ‘MWII Ranked Play Season 05’ Loading Screen
- 100 Wins: ‘MWII Season 05 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo
End of Season Division Rewards
- At the end of each Season, Players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.
Skill Division Skins:
- Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked, they can be permanently used in the following Seasons and anywhere you play:
- Top 250: Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward.
- Gold - Iridescent: Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor,’ ‘Platinum Competitor,’ ‘Diamond Competitor,’ ‘Crimson Competitor,’ or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season.
Seasonal Division Rewards
Each Ranked Play Season in Season 5 Reloaded features a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the Player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season.
Rewards Update
- Starting in Season 05, players will continue to earn Emblems associated with their highest attained Division. Those who climb into Gold and above will obtain a new reward each season where we previously offered a Weapon Charm. For Season 05, we're kicking off this new reward rotation with Season Division Camos.
The Season 05 rewards are as follows:
- Top 250: ‘Season 05 Top 250’ Animated Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Players must be in the Top 250 Division at the end of the Season to qualify for these rewards.
- Iridescent: ‘Season 05 Iridescent’ Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Crimson: ‘Season 05 Crimson’ Weapon Camo and Emblem
- Diamond: ‘Season 05 Diamond’ Weapon Camo and Emblem
- Platinum: ‘Season 05 Platinum’ Weapon Camo and Emblem
- Gold: ‘Season 05 Gold’ Weapon Camo and Emblem
- Silver: Emblem
- Bronze: Emblem
- Ranked Play First Place: The Player who finishes Season 05 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.
The Season 5 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 is currently live on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.