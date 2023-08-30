Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New Resurgence map, Unhinged Solos, and more

Call of Duty developers have just released the official patch notes for Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded. This mid-season update has made some significant tweaks to the game. With Armored Royale returning and a new resurgence map, Season 5 Reloaded is here with a bang. Activision has also brought back Unhinged Solos, a unique mode that has been assimilated into this title's content.
Here is everything you need to know regarding the Season 5 Reloaded update in Warzone 2, which includes weapon-related changes.
Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes
From the destruction of the Zaya Observatory to a new place for Resurgence, the mid-season update for Warzone 2 is here to offer a range of engaging content.
Maps
- Following the catastrophic events of Shadow Siege in Al Mazrah, Zaya Observatory has been destroyed.
Battle Royale, Resurgence, Plunder, Lockdown
Playlist
For regular updates about the Playlist and other scheduled events, check out the dedicated Warzone Trello Board.
Warzone 2 upcoming modes in Season 5 Reloaded
Armored Royale
- Making its return, a new version of Armored Royale will be available for Quads during Season 05 Reloaded.
- Every Squad is assigned to a powerful MRAP vehicle, which serves as their lifeline by enabling redeployment.
- Squads can also upgrade their MRAP for better offensive or defensive capabilities via Upgrade Station on the vehicle itself.
- Gas Stations are used to repair and refuel their MRAP often.
Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence
- Players will now experience Resurgence within the boundaries of the Al Bagra Fortress point of interest in Al Mazrah and the immediate surroundings.
- Fort Resurgence will have its own playlist at launch, separate to the Resurgence rotation that contains Ashika Island and Vondel.
Unhinged Solos
- From fragile alliances to grand betrayals, break the squad limit boundaries by using Assimilation to grow your squad up to 6 players!
- Squad Size: Solos
- Max Players: 100
- Assimilation: Up to 6 Players Per Squad
Adjustments
- Adjusted audio mix for parachutes, including increasing the volume of incoming enemy parachutes.
- Killing a Player while performing a trick on the Dirt Bike will now reward combo points.
Warzone 2 weapon changes in Season 5 Reloaded
With some global changes, Warzone 2 has also received some game-specific weapon buffs and nerfs. Here is a list of all the weapon changes in Season 5 reloaded.
Assault Rifles
Chimera | WZ Only
- Close damage increased
- Far damage increased
- Head damage multiplier increased
- Lower torso damage multiplier increased
FR Avancer | WZ Only
- Close damage increased
- Far damage increased
ISO Hemlock | WZ Only
- Close-mid damage range decreased
- Mid damage range decreased
Lachmann-556 | WZ Only
- Head damage multiplier increased
- Neck damage multiplier increased
- Upper torso damage multiplier increased
M13B | WZ Only
- All location damage multipliers increased
M13C | WZ Only
- Close damage increased
- Mid damage increased
- All location damage multipliers increased
M4 | WZ Only
- Close damage range increased
- Close-mid damage range increased
STB 556 | WZ Only
- Head damage multiplier increased
Tempus Razorback | WZ Only
- Close damage range increased
- Close-mid damage range increased
Battle Rifles
Cronen Squall | WZ Only
- Head damage multiplier decreased
- Neck damage multiplier decreased
- Upper torso damage multiplier decreased
- Lower torso damage multiplier decreased
- Limb damage multipliers decreased
Launchers
- All Launchers have had their damage against Players decreased | WZ Only
Light Machine Guns
RPK | WZ Only
- Close-mid damage decreased
- Close damage range decreased
- Headshot damage multiplier increased
Sakin MG38 | WZ Only
- Neck damage multiplier decreased
- Upper torso damage multiplier decreased
- Limb damage multipliers decreased
Marksman Rifles
Lockwood MK2 | WZ Only
- All location damage multipliers increased
Shotguns
Bryson 800 | WZ Only
- Lower limb damage multipliers increased
Bryson 890 | WZ Only
- Lower limb damage multipliers increased
Submachine Guns
BAS-P | WZ Only
- Neck damage multipliers increased
- Upper torso damage multipliers increased
- Lower torso damage multipliers increased
- Limb damage multipliers increased
Fennec 45 | WZ Only
- Neck damage multiplier increased
- Upper torso damage multiplier increased
VEL 46 | WZ Only
- Limb damage multipliers increased
