  Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New Resurgence map, Unhinged Solos, and more

Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New Resurgence map, Unhinged Solos, and more

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Aug 30, 2023 21:26 IST
Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded
Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty developers have just released the official patch notes for Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded. This mid-season update has made some significant tweaks to the game. With Armored Royale returning and a new resurgence map, Season 5 Reloaded is here with a bang. Activision has also brought back Unhinged Solos, a unique mode that has been assimilated into this title's content.

Here is everything you need to know regarding the Season 5 Reloaded update in Warzone 2, which includes weapon-related changes.

Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes

From the destruction of the Zaya Observatory to a new place for Resurgence, the mid-season update for Warzone 2 is here to offer a range of engaging content.

Maps

  • Following the catastrophic events of Shadow Siege in Al Mazrah, Zaya Observatory has been destroyed.

Battle Royale, Resurgence, Plunder, Lockdown

Playlist

Playlist (Image via Activision)
Playlist (Image via Activision)

For regular updates about the Playlist and other scheduled events, check out the dedicated Warzone Trello Board.

Warzone 2 upcoming modes in Season 5 Reloaded

Armored Royale (Image via Activision)
Armored Royale (Image via Activision)

Armored Royale

  • Making its return, a new version of Armored Royale will be available for Quads during Season 05 Reloaded.
  • Every Squad is assigned to a powerful MRAP vehicle, which serves as their lifeline by enabling redeployment.
  • Squads can also upgrade their MRAP for better offensive or defensive capabilities via Upgrade Station on the vehicle itself.
  • Gas Stations are used to repair and refuel their MRAP often.
Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence (Image via Activision)
Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence (Image via Activision)

Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence

  • Players will now experience Resurgence within the boundaries of the Al Bagra Fortress point of interest in Al Mazrah and the immediate surroundings.
  • Fort Resurgence will have its own playlist at launch, separate to the Resurgence rotation that contains Ashika Island and Vondel.

Unhinged Solos

  • From fragile alliances to grand betrayals, break the squad limit boundaries by using Assimilation to grow your squad up to 6 players!
  • Squad Size: Solos
  • Max Players: 100
  • Assimilation: Up to 6 Players Per Squad

Adjustments

  • Adjusted audio mix for parachutes, including increasing the volume of incoming enemy parachutes.
  • Killing a Player while performing a trick on the Dirt Bike will now reward combo points.

Warzone 2 weapon changes in Season 5 Reloaded

With some global changes, Warzone 2 has also received some game-specific weapon buffs and nerfs. Here is a list of all the weapon changes in Season 5 reloaded.

Assault Rifles

Chimera | WZ Only

  • Close damage increased
  • Far damage increased
  • Head damage multiplier increased
  • Lower torso damage multiplier increased

FR Avancer | WZ Only

  • Close damage increased
  • Far damage increased

ISO Hemlock | WZ Only

  • Close-mid damage range decreased
  • Mid damage range decreased

Lachmann-556 | WZ Only

  • Head damage multiplier increased
  • Neck damage multiplier increased
  • Upper torso damage multiplier increased

M13B | WZ Only

  • All location damage multipliers increased

M13C | WZ Only

  • Close damage increased
  • Mid damage increased
  • All location damage multipliers increased

M4 | WZ Only

  • Close damage range increased
  • Close-mid damage range increased

STB 556 | WZ Only

  • Head damage multiplier increased

Tempus Razorback | WZ Only

  • Close damage range increased
  • Close-mid damage range increased

Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall | WZ Only

  • Head damage multiplier decreased
  • Neck damage multiplier decreased
  • Upper torso damage multiplier decreased
  • Lower torso damage multiplier decreased
  • Limb damage multipliers decreased

Launchers

  • All Launchers have had their damage against Players decreased | WZ Only

Light Machine Guns

RPK | WZ Only

  • Close-mid damage decreased
  • Close damage range decreased
  • Headshot damage multiplier increased

Sakin MG38 | WZ Only

  • Neck damage multiplier decreased
  • Upper torso damage multiplier decreased
  • Limb damage multipliers decreased

Marksman Rifles

Lockwood MK2 | WZ Only

  • All location damage multipliers increased

Shotguns

Bryson 800 | WZ Only

  • Lower limb damage multipliers increased

Bryson 890 | WZ Only

  • Lower limb damage multipliers increased

Submachine Guns

BAS-P | WZ Only

  • Neck damage multipliers increased
  • Upper torso damage multipliers increased
  • Lower torso damage multipliers increased
  • Limb damage multipliers increased

Fennec 45 | WZ Only

  • Neck damage multiplier increased
  • Upper torso damage multiplier increased

VEL 46 | WZ Only

  • Limb damage multipliers increased

For more information regarding DMZ and the Ranked Play, follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
