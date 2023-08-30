Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New Resurgence map, Unhinged Solos, and more

Call of Duty developers have just released the official patch notes for Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded. This mid-season update has made some significant tweaks to the game. With Armored Royale returning and a new resurgence map, Season 5 Reloaded is here with a bang. Activision has also brought back Unhinged Solos, a unique mode that has been assimilated into this title's content.

Here is everything you need to know regarding the Season 5 Reloaded update in Warzone 2, which includes weapon-related changes.

Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes

From the destruction of the Zaya Observatory to a new place for Resurgence, the mid-season update for Warzone 2 is here to offer a range of engaging content.

Maps

Following the catastrophic events of Shadow Siege in Al Mazrah, Zaya Observatory has been destroyed.

Battle Royale, Resurgence, Plunder, Lockdown

Playlist

Playlist (Image via Activision)

For regular updates about the Playlist and other scheduled events, check out the dedicated Warzone Trello Board.

Warzone 2 upcoming modes in Season 5 Reloaded

Armored Royale (Image via Activision)

Armored Royale

Making its return, a new version of Armored Royale will be available for Quads during Season 05 Reloaded.

Every Squad is assigned to a powerful MRAP vehicle, which serves as their lifeline by enabling redeployment.

Squads can also upgrade their MRAP for better offensive or defensive capabilities via Upgrade Station on the vehicle itself.

Gas Stations are used to repair and refuel their MRAP often.

Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence (Image via Activision)

Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence

Players will now experience Resurgence within the boundaries of the Al Bagra Fortress point of interest in Al Mazrah and the immediate surroundings.

Fort Resurgence will have its own playlist at launch, separate to the Resurgence rotation that contains Ashika Island and Vondel.

Unhinged Solos

From fragile alliances to grand betrayals, break the squad limit boundaries by using Assimilation to grow your squad up to 6 players!

Squad Size: Solos

Max Players: 100

Assimilation: Up to 6 Players Per Squad

Adjustments

Adjusted audio mix for parachutes, including increasing the volume of incoming enemy parachutes.

Killing a Player while performing a trick on the Dirt Bike will now reward combo points.

Warzone 2 weapon changes in Season 5 Reloaded

With some global changes, Warzone 2 has also received some game-specific weapon buffs and nerfs. Here is a list of all the weapon changes in Season 5 reloaded.

Assault Rifles

Chimera | WZ Only

Close damage increased

Far damage increased

Head damage multiplier increased

Lower torso damage multiplier increased

FR Avancer | WZ Only

Close damage increased

Far damage increased

ISO Hemlock | WZ Only

Close-mid damage range decreased

Mid damage range decreased

Lachmann-556 | WZ Only

Head damage multiplier increased

Neck damage multiplier increased

Upper torso damage multiplier increased

M13B | WZ Only

All location damage multipliers increased

M13C | WZ Only

Close damage increased

Mid damage increased

All location damage multipliers increased

M4 | WZ Only

Close damage range increased

Close-mid damage range increased

STB 556 | WZ Only

Head damage multiplier increased

Tempus Razorback | WZ Only

Close damage range increased

Close-mid damage range increased

Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall | WZ Only

Head damage multiplier decreased

Neck damage multiplier decreased

Upper torso damage multiplier decreased

Lower torso damage multiplier decreased

Limb damage multipliers decreased

Launchers

All Launchers have had their damage against Players decreased | WZ Only

Light Machine Guns

RPK | WZ Only

Close-mid damage decreased

Close damage range decreased

Headshot damage multiplier increased

Sakin MG38 | WZ Only

Neck damage multiplier decreased

Upper torso damage multiplier decreased

Limb damage multipliers decreased

Marksman Rifles

Lockwood MK2 | WZ Only

All location damage multipliers increased

Shotguns

Bryson 800 | WZ Only

Lower limb damage multipliers increased

Bryson 890 | WZ Only

Lower limb damage multipliers increased

Submachine Guns

BAS-P | WZ Only

Neck damage multipliers increased

Upper torso damage multipliers increased

Lower torso damage multipliers increased

Limb damage multipliers increased

Fennec 45 | WZ Only

Neck damage multiplier increased

Upper torso damage multiplier increased

VEL 46 | WZ Only

Limb damage multipliers increased

For more information regarding DMZ and the Ranked Play, follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.