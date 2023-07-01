How to easily complete the 'Russian Gas' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Season 4 update has introduced many exciting additions, including a series of challenging missions within the DMZ mode and even a new Phalanx faction. Russian Gas is one such mission included in Season 4, where you have to start from the new map Vondel and subsequently deploy in Al Mazrah and head towards the Koschei Complex.

The Russian mission is the final mission of the White Lotus faction's Tier 5. It will be tough since players may become disoriented about where to find the required gas samples. Don't worry; the following article will give detailed instructions on how to finish the mission quickly.

Procedure to complete the Russian Gas mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Russian Gas mission may be tricky to accomplish as the locations of the gas samples are strategically placed in hard-to-find areas. There is a total of three tasks that need to be completed in a single deployment, and they are listed below:

Infil into the Koschei Complex with the Vondel Gas Sample

Find the Koschei Complex Gas Sample in the South of the DRD

Validate the Chemical Similarity Between the Vondel Gas Sample and Kochei Complex Gas Sample at the Machine in the External Ops Sector

After completing all three tasks, you will receive an Operator Skin dubbed Snowplow and an additional 40,000 XP. The below guide will provide a proper approach for the swift completion of the Russian Gas mission.

First, you need to deploy on Warzone 2's Vondel map and head towards the Fire Department POI, located on the map's west side.

There will be a grass maze; climb the hedges and move towards its center to locate a statue; jump down to find and grab the Vondel Gas Sample near it.

Now you need to exfil from the area, deploy upon Warzone 2's Al Mazrah, and head towards the Oasis region.

You will find one of the entrances to the Koschei Complex there.

Get inside, and you will encounter a puzzle where you must pass through three chambers with a bunker problem.

Once you get to the third chamber, there will be a bunker door to the right; get inside and head to the far right corner. There you will find the Koschei Complex Gas sample.

Koschei Complex Gas Sample location (Image via Activision)

After you grab the gas sample, your second task will be completed.

Now, complete the last chamber puzzle that will give you access to the Chemical Plant region.

Following that, you must proceed right and explore the area.

Open Bunker Doors that you come across, and one of them will lead you to the External Ops section.

Head down the short flights of stairs and head right to the extreme end of the hallway. There you will spot a machine that can validate the samples.

Sample validation Machine location (Image via Activision)

Once you validate the chemical similarity, your third task will be completed.

With this, you will have successfully completed the Russian Gas mission in Warzone 2 Season 4 DMZ.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

