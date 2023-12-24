How to get critical kills in MW3 Zombies?

Call of Duty MW3 Zombies (Modern Warfare 3 Zombies) has almost all multiplayer mechanics, including Critical Kill. You can utilize this feature to quickly kill off monsters and bosses present throughout the infected Urzikstan map without wasting too much ammunition. Fortunately, the game has indicators to identify these critical hits, which can help you consistently hit them to make survival easier.

MW3 Zombies offers a Player versus Environment (PvE), so you can concentrate on completing the selected missions and eliminating monsters. Most of the zombies on the map can be taken down with a chain of critical hits. However, you need to grind a bit to know the weak points of the bigger creatures and bosses like Mega Abomination.

This article will highlight the best way to get critical kills in MW3 Zombies.

How to score MW3 Zombies mode critical kills?

Here is an easy guide you can use to score as many critical kills as possible in MW3 Zombies.

Launch your game and head over to the Zombies tab.

Select a mission before entering a new session and equip your best loadout.

After you jump into a zombie mode match, you can start eliminating the zombies on the outskirts.

You can score a critical kill by landing a headshot to eliminate the creature. This method works for almost all zombies on the map - be it tier 1, 2, or 3.

However, for bigger bosses, you might have to figure out their weak points beforehand. This can be done by shooting the monster in different regions like the torso and head till you get the double X-mark hit marker.

This indicates that you have shot at a weak point. All you have to do now is drive its health down and finish it off with a few shots to the weak point.

The game will automatically detect this kill, showcase if you secured a critical kill, and reward you with some bonus XP.

It is important to note that the zombies are easy to kill with critical hits, but the bosses will take longer to be eliminated. However, you can Pack-a-Punch your weapons to increase their damage output and make your fight against stronger monsters easier to save time. The best way to do so is to complete various contracts, gather as much Essence as possible, and head toward your nearest Pack-a-Punch.

What is a critical kill in MW3 Zombies?

Whenever you eliminate any monster with a critical hit at the end, the game recognizes it as a critical kill. This can be easily confirmed by shooting enemies at their weak points and dishing out more damage that kills them quickly. Alongside the text and XP notification on the screen, you can see the double X-hit marker with a red accent when you secure a critical kill.

