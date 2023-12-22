How to collect Essence Sample in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

In the relentless world of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, one of the essential challenges players encounter is the Essence of Aether Contract. This task demands the collection of three Essence Samples scattered across the map and promises valuable rewards such as a Speed Cola perk and a substantial XP boost.

Finding these Essence Samples might require a bit of work as these are located in hard-to-pinpoint spots on the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies map. This guide will guide you to these locations and break down the steps to efficiently complete this challenge.

Guide to collect Essence Samples in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

1. Hadiqa Farms - Your starting point

Hadiqa Farms (Image via Youtube/Mr Zeus Ok)

The journey begins at Hadiqa Farms, marked on the map as the Hamza Bazar. Navigate to this location, and you'll find the first Essence container on a table inside a modest building at the center of the area. Interact with the container to set your mission in motion, propelling you toward the next phase of the challenge.

2. Quadri Shopping Center - Facing Tier 2 threats

Essence container (Image via Youtube/Mr Zeus Ok)

Proceed to the Quadri Shopping Center just outside Zaravan City. This is a Tier 2 threat zone. Equip yourself with a capable weapon, as you may encounter a swarm of zombies eager to obstruct your progress.

The second Essence container awaits inside a building on the northeastern side of the center, displayed on the counter. Interact with it to advance further and reap the benefits of your efforts.

3. Rostova Shops - Navigating to the correct spot

Rostova Shops (Image via Youtube/Mr Zeus Ok)

The final container can be found in the Rostova Shops, located on the outskirts of the Levin Resort. Despite the misleading quest marker, the shops are actually in a Tier 2 threat zone just outside the resort. Approach this area with caution and armed with a reliable weapon.

The container rests on a corner desk on the west side of the central shopping building. Interacting with it not only concludes your quest but also rewards you with 400 XP and a random perk.

Maximizing Rewards and XP

Upon successfully completing the Essence Collection Challenge in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, players are entitled to a Speed Cola perk and a generous 2,000 XP bonus upon exfiltration.

Mastering the Essence Collection Challenge in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies requires strategic navigation, effective weapon usage, and quick decision-making. By following this guide, you'll successfully complete the challenge and unlock valuable rewards.

The game is now available on PC (via Steam and Battle.net), PlayStation (via PS4 and PS5), and Xbox (via Series X|S). Follow Sportskeeda for more Modern Warfare 3 news.